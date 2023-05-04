imgpsh fullsize anim
SML and PervasID Combine Efforts to Deliver Precise, Contactless UHF RFID Product Visibility for Retail Market

SML and PervasID have announced an exclusive partnership to deliver high-accuracy Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) reader systems for automating inventory and asset tracking to retailers. The companies will combine PervasID’s passive RFID reader technology with SML’s Clarity enterprise software solutions to drive higher profits for retailers.

SML is a global leader in retail RFID technology and solutions, while PervasID provides innovative UHF RFID reader systems for the retail sector. According to Dean Frew, SML CTO, the partnership will help to drive innovation in hands-free and handheld RFID solutions in stores and distribution centers.

The adoption of item-level RFID solutions is rapidly growing, and many retailers run on SML’s Clarity application platform. The addition of PervasID’s disruptive technology to SML’s portfolio is seen as a key part of servicing customers with enhanced returns on investments.

Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, PervasID founder and CEO, is excited to combine the innovative technology of PervasID with SML’s global network and scale to bring these innovations to retailers worldwide. The biggest challenge for retailers is how to accurately and cost-effectively manage products inside their stores.

The combination of the offerings from the two companies delivers unparalleled hands-free, real-time visibility capabilities. The results drive tangible improvements to the bottom line in the form of reduced losses, stock management and insights, and more efficient e-commerce picking and packing. The response from retailers is anticipated with excitement.

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications like BuzzFeed, Metro, The Huffington Post, and The Telegraph through smart press release distribution. I Have been contributing to Chat T Sports for the past year covering Sporting News from around the world.

