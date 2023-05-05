The Prince Charles Cinema declines to alter its name

The Prince Charles Cinema, an independent picture house near Leicester Square, is standing firm on its name and refusing to change it after King Charles’ coronation. Despite the monarch’s recent change of title following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, the cinema is adamant that it will not change its name. The 61-year-old cinema, known for screening classic films, has a marquee sign outside reading, “No, we are not changing our name.” A spokesperson for the cinema said, “Not now, not ever.” While the coronation is taking place on May 6th, the cinema will continue to show a range of films, including Robert De Niro’s Casino and the horror movie Evil Dead Rise. Cinema-goers found the cinema’s resolute sign amusing, with some suggesting alternative names such as Princess Diana Cinema or Queen Elizabeth Cinema.