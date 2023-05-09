“Relegation” cheeseburger sold at Goodison Park mocked

Everton football club has been mocked for selling a “relegation” cheeseburger at Goodison Park stadium. Despite winning 5-1 against Brighton, Everton is currently 17th in the league, just two points above the relegation zone. A fan shared a photo of the £4.50 burger, which features a thin layer of cheese barely melted on top.

Many football fans poked fun at the snack, with one jokingly suggesting that Everton deserves relegation based on the quality of their food. The cheeseburger was shared on the Footy Scran Twitter page. Everton is scheduled to play against Manchester City on Sunday, 14 May, while relegation rivals Nottingham Forest beat fellow strugglers Southampton 4-3 recently, leaving them still fighting for survival in the Premier League.