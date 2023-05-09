Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart opens up about quitting jobs due to panic attacks

Lili Reinhart, known for her roles in Riverdale and Hustlers, has spoken candidly about her lifelong struggle with anxiety and panic attacks. The actress revealed on a podcast that she began experiencing anxiety when she was just 11 years old, and had trouble holding down jobs due to her mental health. At 18, Reinhart quit her job as a hostess after suffering a panic attack in the bathroom, and a job at a bakery after just five hours.

The actress also spoke about feeling embarrassed and isolated due to her struggles, particularly in comparison to her sisters who did not share the same challenges. Reinhart eventually found a job working for an online retailer, where she felt more comfortable around older women. She hopes to raise awareness around mental health struggles and create a safe environment for future generations to express their feelings.

Reinhart broke up with her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, in January 2023, before making their split official in March 2023. She spoke on the podcast about the ups and downs of love and heartbreak, and how it can feel like a journey of loss and grief. Meanwhile, Sprouse addressed their break-up during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, saying that it was hard to overcome their feelings for each other and that both had caused damage in the relationship.