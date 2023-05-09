Two Dozen New Shops and Restauraunts Coming to Manchester Airport’s Terminal Two

Design for Terminal Two’s 2025 remodel incorporates 27 new retail and restauraunt units.

Included in the plans are a champagne bar, food hall and boutique shops.

Tender process opens this month and the airport hopes to announce final line-up of shops and restaurants by next April

Plans have been unveiled by Manchester airport for 27 new eateries and retail units in its brand-new Terminal Two, as part of its £1.3bn transformation programme.

The extended departure lounge will feature a food market serving a variety of world cuisines and quick eats, for those who prefer a more casual dining experience, alongside a boutique high street-style shopping area complete with a Champagne Bar and premium brands, artisan cafes and a brasserie.

The shopping zone, to be known as The Avenue, will have a vibrant and airy feel. Each store front will open onto airfield views, with plenty of passenger seating for added comfort. The airport is searching for retailers selling toys, fashion, accessories and travel essentials to take up units in this area, and is seeking out partners who will showcase the best of the North in their units, through the design of their stores and the range of products on offer.

Richard Jackson, Retail Director at Manchester Airport, said: “We are well aware that our guests’ holidays start at the airport and we want them to enjoy their time here – whether that means sipping craft beer brewed at the airport in a bar overlooking the airfield, or eating an artisan pizza. We already have a great range of food and drink options in Terminal Two, with local brands which create a strong sense of place, but we’re looking to build on that with all-new offerings, including a Champagne Bar and a market hall style food court.

“We’re also seeking retail partners who will bring a high-class offering, tailored to the needs of the travelling public. The first phase of the project saw some exciting brands come on board, but we’re now keen to build on that and provide a more varied and comprehensive retail experience to cater for the tastes of the millions of passengers who will pass through the terminal’s doors.”

The plans were revealed as the airport begins the tendering process for more than two dozen new units this month, with a view to announcing the successful applicants by next April.

The expanded retail and restaurant offering forms part of the transformation programme’s second phase, which will see the original Terminal Two building remodelled and upgraded, in sync with the recently-opened terminal extension. Work is expected to be completed by 2025.

More than 80 per cent of the airport’s passengers are expected to travel through Terminal Two once the second phase of the transformation programme is complete, with an outbound catchment area stretching from Scotland to North Wales and the Midlands, and millions of international visitors pouring in.

A blend of regional and national brands are expected to operate the new units, in keeping with the areas of the terminal that are already open to passengers. The first phase of the project saw a number of Mancunian favourites taking up residence in Terminal Two, from burger and shake chain Archie’s, Italian restaurant San Carlo and coffee brand Pot Kettle Black, to Manchester brewers Joseph Holt and Seven Bro7hers. They were joined by household names like Costa Coffee, WH Smith, Pret a Manger and Wagamama.

Mark Flanagan, owner of Pot Kettle Black, said: “Opening an outlet in Manchester Airport together with our partners HMSHost UK has been an incredible experience. We started in Manchester nine years ago in just a small premises in Barton Arcade. Now through the branch in the airport we’re reaching customers who come from all over the world and we’re even seeing international customers visiting our city centre branches because they’ve been to the one in the airport. Back in 2014 we never thought we’d be an international brand but the airport branch is helping us do that.”