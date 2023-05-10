“I’m In” – Dragons’ Den Firm Seeks Investment from Brewdog Boss

Dragons’ Den business, Fussy, is seeking investment from James Watt – who’d been rejected twice by the BBC show himself

Watt shortlists 20 companies in search for the next billion-dollar business

Firms backed by entrepreneurs Tom Blomfield and Holly Branson are also amongst competition hopefuls

Shortlist whittled down from over 750 businesses seeking a share of £5million

BrewDog co-founder and CEO, James Watt, has announced a shortlist of 20 companies in his search for the next billion-dollar business, with two Dragons amongst those investing in the Next Unicorn hopefuls.

Whittling down the 750 entrants, Watt and his expert panel will be inviting 12 of the most promising companies to pitch live at his London home on the 15th and 16th May.

Amongst those vying for a share of £5million to help grow their business into a unicorn (a company with a billion-dollar valuation) is sustainable deodorant firm, Fussy, which already boasts investment from Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones, having been pitched the idea on Dragons’ Den – the show that rejected the BrewDog chief not once, but twice.

Other high-profile investors include British entrepreneur Tom Blomfield and Holly Branson – Chief Purpose & Vision Officer at Virgin, and daughter of Richard Branson.

Shortlisted companies include providers of environmental packaging solutions, skincare products, phone gadgets and edible insect meals.

The Next Unicorn shortlist:

Company Website AllotMe https://www.allotme.co.uk/ Ambl https://www.ambl.co/ Axioma https://axioma.co.uk/ Basket https://www.trybasket.com/ Flexi-Hex https://www.flexi-hex.com/ Fussy https://www.getfussy.com/ Help Bank https://app.helpbnk.com/login Love Raw https://eatloveraw.com/ Mous https://uk.mous.co/ Nouveau Wines https://www.nouveauwine.co/ Ocean R https://oceanr.co/ Petit Pli https://shop.petitpli.com/ Roam Foods https://roamfood.com/ Tallow & Ash https://www.tallow-ash.com/ Tred https://tred.earth/ Uncouth https://uncouthskincare.co.uk/ Unplugged https://unplugged.rest/ Vacay https://haveavacay.com/ Xplore https://www.xplore.ca/ Yum Bug https://www.yumbug.com/

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish Edge – who helped BrewDog get started 16 years ago – and Matt Cooper, CEO of leading investment platform Crowdcube, will help Watt select 12 finalists for the live pitching day.

Joining the BrewDog boss to judge the final 12 is leading entrepreneur and founder of Contrarian Thinking, Codie Sanchez, and comedian and Watt’s close friend, Dom Joly. The trio will decide which three businesses will win a share of an initial £1million investment, with the potential to unlock a further £4million, should the companies reach certain milestones.

Discussing the shortlisted companies, James Watt said: “I have been so impressed by the quality of entrants to the Next Unicorn competition, and getting down to just 20 was really tough.

“There are some great business ideas here, and several companies doing work which align well with my own personal values, so I am really excited for the live pitching day, where myself, Codie and Dom will have the chance to understand more, before I decide which three to invest in.”

The competition also allows members of the public to invest in the three chosen businesses via Crowdcube on exactly the same terms as Watt.

To find out more, and register early interest in investing in the 20 shortlisted businesses from Friday 12th May, visit: https://www.crowdcube.com/explore/the-next-unicorn