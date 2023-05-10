www.znewsservice.com im in dragons den firm seeks investment from brewdog boss capture
Categories

“I’m In” – Dragons’ Den Firm Seeks Investment from Brewdog Boss

  • Dragons’ Den business, Fussy, is seeking investment from James Watt – who’d been rejected twice by the BBC show himself
  • Watt shortlists 20 companies in search for the next billion-dollar business
  • Firms backed by entrepreneurs Tom Blomfield and Holly Branson are also amongst competition hopefuls
  • Shortlist whittled down from over 750 businesses seeking a share of £5million 

BrewDog co-founder and CEO, James Watt, has announced a shortlist of 20 companies in his search for the next billion-dollar business, with two Dragons amongst those investing in the Next Unicorn hopefuls.

Whittling down the 750 entrants, Watt and his expert panel will be inviting 12 of the most promising companies to pitch live at his London home on the 15th and 16th May.

Amongst those vying for a share of £5million to help grow their business into a unicorn (a company with a billion-dollar valuation) is sustainable deodorant firm, Fussy, which already boasts investment from Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones, having been pitched the idea on Dragons’ Den – the show that rejected the BrewDog chief not once, but twice.

Other high-profile investors include British entrepreneur Tom Blomfield and Holly Branson – Chief Purpose & Vision Officer at Virgin, and daughter of Richard Branson.

Shortlisted companies include providers of environmental packaging solutions, skincare products, phone gadgets and edible insect meals.

The Next Unicorn shortlist:

Company

Website

AllotMe

https://www.allotme.co.uk/

Ambl

https://www.ambl.co/

Axioma

https://axioma.co.uk/

Basket

https://www.trybasket.com/

Flexi-Hex

https://www.flexi-hex.com/

Fussy

https://www.getfussy.com/

Help Bank

https://app.helpbnk.com/login

Love Raw

https://eatloveraw.com/

Mous

https://uk.mous.co/

Nouveau Wines

https://www.nouveauwine.co/

Ocean R

https://oceanr.co/

Petit Pli

https://shop.petitpli.com/

Roam Foods

https://roamfood.com/

Tallow & Ash

https://www.tallow-ash.com/

Tred

https://tred.earth/

Uncouth

https://uncouthskincare.co.uk/

Unplugged

https://unplugged.rest/

Vacay

https://haveavacay.com/

Xplore

https://www.xplore.ca/

Yum Bug

https://www.yumbug.com/

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish Edge – who helped BrewDog get started 16 years ago – and Matt Cooper, CEO of leading investment platform Crowdcube, will help Watt select 12 finalists for the live pitching day.

Joining the BrewDog boss to judge the final 12 is leading entrepreneur and founder of Contrarian Thinking, Codie Sanchez, and comedian and Watt’s close friend, Dom Joly. The trio will decide which three businesses will win a share of an initial £1million investment, with the potential to unlock a further £4million, should the companies reach certain milestones.

Discussing the shortlisted companies, James Watt said: “I have been so impressed by the quality of entrants to the Next Unicorn competition, and getting down to just 20 was really tough.

“There are some great business ideas here, and several companies doing work which align well with my own personal values, so I am really excited for the live pitching day, where myself, Codie and Dom will have the chance to understand more, before I decide which three to invest in.”

The competition also allows members of the public to invest in the three chosen businesses via Crowdcube on exactly the same terms as Watt.

To find out more, and register early interest in investing in the 20 shortlisted businesses from Friday 12th May, visit: https://www.crowdcube.com/explore/the-next-unicorn

James Smith
Written by

James Smith

James Smith is an energetic outside lover and an eager camper. He has been investigating the wild and setting up camp in nature for north of twenty years, and his encounters have motivated him to expound on the delights of setting up camp and the magnificence of nature.As a setting up camp lover, he accepts that investing energy in the wild isn't simply a method for getting away from the everyday routine, yet in addition a method for interfacing with nature and gain a more profound appreciation for the regular world. James@znewsservice.com

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *