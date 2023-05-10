OnlyFans Model Causes Stir by Flashing Bum to Drivers in Public

An OnlyFans model, Yaela Vonk, has caused a stir online after flashing her bum to drivers in public. The model walked across the road at a passenger crossing before stopping to lift up her skirt and reveal her bottom. A car with two male passengers smiled after realising they had been subjected to the racy prank. Yaela, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram (@imglad), shared the clip to her page, where it has gained over 82,000 likes from stunned viewers. For the event, Yaela donned a white lace crop top and matching skirt that billowed as she flashed a white thong, completing the look with sky-high stilettos.

The former ballerina has previously shared how she can orgasm “just by using her mind” and how her bendy skills see her rake in plenty of cash on OnlyFans. The 39-year-old model first joined in 2019 and now makes almost £30,000 ($35,000) a month sharing saucy snaps and videos online – and is joined by her mum, Bibi Brook, too. The influencer, who lives in Valencia, Spain, attributes her background in dancing to her OnlyFans career and often shows off her flexible skills in public.

Yaela shared the clip to her followers while jokingly asking whether she should cease the public flashing. But followers insisted the model should continue the bold flashes, saying it was all part of her charm. Yaela has also recently roped in her family members, including mum Bibi and her brother, to help out with her OnlyFans.

