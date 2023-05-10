www.znewsservice.com remote house selling for just 40000 but homehunters think it would be perfect murder novel setting jam press jmp315429
Story from Jam Press (Murder Novel House) Pictured: The remote property located on the island ion Unst in the Shetlands.
Categories

Remote House Selling for Just £40,000 but Homehunters Think it Would be Perfect Murder Novel Setting

A remote, run-down house has been put up for sale for just £40,000, but potential buyers think it would be the perfect setting for a murder novel. The one-bed, 19th-century cottage is located in the village of Baltasound on Unst, the most northerly of the Shetland Isles in Scotland.

The stone-built property, which has a living room, bathroom, and scullery, plus two further rooms in the side extension, is set in half an acre of land. Despite its dated decor, ramshackle furniture, peeling paint, and the absence of carpets, the property’s location makes it attractive to homebuyers looking for a secluded retreat.

Crime author Rea Rhine said that as a crime writer, she definitely thought of “Muuuurder” when she saw the property, while writer Chloe Ford suggested the cottage could serve as an ideal location for a romance novel. The listing agent Harper Macleod has advised on Rightmove that the property requires complete renovation but, with sympathetic restoration, offers potential as an attractively situated character home.

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications like BuzzFeed, Metro, The Huffington Post, and The Telegraph through smart press release distribution. I Have been contributing to Chat T Sports for the past year covering Sporting News from around the world.

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *