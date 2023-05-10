Remote House Selling for Just £40,000 but Homehunters Think it Would be Perfect Murder Novel Setting

A remote, run-down house has been put up for sale for just £40,000, but potential buyers think it would be the perfect setting for a murder novel. The one-bed, 19th-century cottage is located in the village of Baltasound on Unst, the most northerly of the Shetland Isles in Scotland.

The stone-built property, which has a living room, bathroom, and scullery, plus two further rooms in the side extension, is set in half an acre of land. Despite its dated decor, ramshackle furniture, peeling paint, and the absence of carpets, the property’s location makes it attractive to homebuyers looking for a secluded retreat.

Crime author Rea Rhine said that as a crime writer, she definitely thought of “Muuuurder” when she saw the property, while writer Chloe Ford suggested the cottage could serve as an ideal location for a romance novel. The listing agent Harper Macleod has advised on Rightmove that the property requires complete renovation but, with sympathetic restoration, offers potential as an attractively situated character home.