Revealed: The countries with highest passport costs in the world

Getting a new passport can be pricey, whether your goal is to relocate abroad or simply enjoy a holiday somewhere exotic. So which nationals are paying the most for their passport?

New research has revealed the world’s most and least expensive passports.

Australia has the most expensive passport at £192 | The Czech Republic has the lowest passport at £23

William Russell has analysed the costs of identification and travel documents to reveal which documents are the most expensive to obtain, as well as which countries’ passports provide the most mobility.

Countries with the highest passport costs in the world:

Rank Country Passport Fee (£) 1 Australia £192 2 Mexico £142 3 Switzerland £117 4 Italy £113 5 United States £109

The country charging the most for a passport is Australia, with citizens paying around £192. A standard adult Australian passport is valid for 10 years.

The top five countries with lowest passport costs in the world:

Rank Country Passport Fee (£) 1 Czech Republic £23 2 Latvia £24 3 Spain £28 4 Poland £29 5 Slovak Republic £29

The country charging the least for a passport is the Czech Republic, with citizens paying around £23. A standard adult Czech passport is valid for 10 years.

Further Insights:

The United States charges the most for a tourist visa at an average fee of £106.70.

The country charging the least for a tourist visa is South Korea, with an average fee of £2.52.

Australia charges the most for a student visa with an average fee of £375.

The country charging the least for a student visa is Mexico, with an average fee of £29, with many countries not charging at all.

Colombia charges the most for a work visa with an average fee of £246.

The country charging the least for a work visa is Israel, with an average fee of £39.