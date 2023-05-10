Revealed: The countries with highest passport costs in the world

|
Rank
|
Country
|
Passport Fee (£)
|
1
|
Australia
|
£192
|
2
|
Mexico
|
£142
|
3
|
Switzerland
|
£117
|
4
|
Italy
|
£113
|
5
|
United States
|
£109
-
The country charging the most for a passport is Australia, with citizens paying around £192. A standard adult Australian passport is valid for 10 years.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Passport Fee (£)
|
1
|
Czech Republic
|
£23
|
2
|
Latvia
|
£24
|
3
|
Spain
|
£28
|
4
|
Poland
|
£29
|
5
|
Slovak Republic
|
£29
-
The country charging the least for a passport is the Czech Republic, with citizens paying around £23. A standard adult Czech passport is valid for 10 years.
-
The United States charges the most for a tourist visa at an average fee of £106.70.
-
The country charging the least for a tourist visa is South Korea, with an average fee of £2.52.
-
Australia charges the most for a student visa with an average fee of £375.
-
The country charging the least for a student visa is Mexico, with an average fee of £29, with many countries not charging at all.
-
Colombia charges the most for a work visa with an average fee of £246.
-
The country charging the least for a work visa is Israel, with an average fee of £39.
