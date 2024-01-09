Genie AI Introduces Significant Enhancements to SuperDrafter Document Editor

The new Integrated Track Changes feature simplifies sharing feedback across various parties

Genie AI’s SuperDrafter maintains original formatting styles seamlessly when importing documents London, UK

Genie AI, a London-based legaltech firm renowned for its sophisticated AI-powered document drafting, review, and negotiation tools, has announced substantial upgrades to its SuperDrafter, introducing features designed to enhance the legal document editing process.

The demand for an alternative to Microsoft Word is rising, particularly considering that 56% of legal professionals spend more than three hours daily using software that debuted in 1983. Despite promises of enhanced AI capabilities through Microsoft Word Extensions, ongoing software issues highlight the need for a more dependable solution. SuperDrafter addresses these requirements effectively.

The latest addition to SuperDrafter, the ‘Track Changes’ feature, revolutionises the document review process. It tracks and manages all changes in real-time, enabling users to add comments and provide additional context on a singular platform. After discussions, collaborators can easily accept or reject changes, ensuring an efficient editing workflow.

Furthermore, Genie AI elevates paragraph formatting standards. SuperDrafter is adept at recognising and preserving the original document’s styles entirely. Users can set the desired style for new paragraphs with a single click and modify list numbering using keyboard shortcuts or dedicated buttons.

Experiencing Genie AI’s recent upgrades to SuperDrafter

Rafie Faruq, CEO and co-founder of Genie AI, states: “SuperDrafter is Genie’s flagship product – goodbye typewriter, hello intelligent drafting! While others focus on developing cumbersome Microsoft Word plugins, we’re redesigning the drafting and document review process to cater specifically to legal requirements – SuperDrafter is fully docx compatible and supports real-time collaboration.”

Over 40,000 users have already explored the versatility and capabilities of Genie AI’s SuperDrafter for their legal contracts. Beyond building the AI features that have impressed the legal industry, Genie AI is dedicating resources to develop the world’s most sophisticated AI legal assistant and creating the largest legal open source library globally.

For more information about SuperDrafter, visit Genie AI’s full blog on their website.

To engage with the latest version of Genie AI’s SuperDrafter and to trial their AI Legal Assistant for free (while in beta), register at https://app.genieai.co/signup or import a document at https://genie.new