Xynteo spin-off PoweringAI unveiled to drive next wave of AI infrastructure across Europe

PoweringAI (wearepowering.ai) has been formally introduced as a new pan-European data centre development platform, created to accelerate the rollout of infrastructure capable of supporting artificial intelligence workloads.

The venture has been spun out of Xynteo, a firm specialising in sustainable transformation and long-term value creation. Xynteo is backed by funds advised by Leon Capital LLP. In contrast to traditional developers that often face delays related to land acquisition and power availability, PoweringAI begins operations with a substantial 350 MW pipeline of advanced projects.

Its strategy centres on repurposing underutilised industrial and port assets into integrated developments combining energy generation and high-performance data centre capabilities, effectively bridging the gap between legacy infrastructure and future digital demand.

“We are unlocking a category of sites that have remained inaccessible to the broader market,” said Michael Youtsos, Partner at Leon Capital and Chair of PoweringAI. “By tapping into Xynteo’s industrial incumbent relationships, coupled with more than a year’s worth of investment in IP and expertise with site origination and development, we are creating a platform that delivers commercial success at the intersection of power and compute.”

Alex Rabbetts, Senior Advisor, Data Centres at PoweringAI, said: “As Europe’s energy transition accelerates, the intersection of power, industry, and compute will define the next decade of infrastructure investment. PoweringAI is uniquely positioned to build that bridge—delivering sustainable, powered data centre sites with deep industrial integration.”

PoweringAI’s roots within Xynteo underline a continued focus on collaborative approaches to solving complex industrial challenges, now directed towards the urgent need for scalable AI infrastructure across Europe.

“This spin-off is a natural evolution of Xynteo’s mission—turning complex industrial challenges into scalable opportunities for good growth,” said Rasmus Lundsgaard, Partner and CEO of Xynteo. “PoweringAI is building the development engine Europe needs to deliver AI infrastructure at speed, with quality, and with industrial legitimacy.”

The company is positioning itself as a central player in transforming Europe’s industrial base into next-generation digital infrastructure, helping to ensure the region remains competitive in the global race to develop and deploy AI technologies.

About PoweringAI

PoweringAI (wearepowering.ai) is a pan-European data centre development platform focused on repurposing powered brownfield industrial and port sites into integrated “energy park + data centre” campuses. Spun out of Xynteo and backed by Leon Capital, the venture launches with a near-500 MW pipeline of AI-ready development opportunities across Europe.

Learn more: https://wearepowering.ai

About Xynteo

Xynteo is a specialist business advisory firm, based in Europe and India, on a mission to help global organisations and investors accelerate sustainable impact and value creation.​ Our work goes beyond ‘just strategy’ to transform complex decarbonisation, energy transition and circularity challenges into practical, actionable pathways for commercial success. By forging long-term partnerships with our clients, leveraging our expertise and extensive alliance ecosystem, we empower companies to identify, realise, and scale opportunities at all stages of their value-creation journey.​

Learn more: https://xynteo.com/

About Leon Capital

Leon Capital is a European investment firm that invests in and builds middle-market B2B services platforms that enable resilient, scalable development across strategic sectors.

Learn more: https://www.leon-capital.com/