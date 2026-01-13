Mohamed Zouaoui’s rise from RaiPlay success to Hollywood recognition

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Mohamed Zouaoui, the award-winning actor who has successfully crossed the divide between European cinema and Hollywood’s leading streaming platforms. Currently starring in the popular series “L’appartamento sold out” on RaiPlay, Zouaoui continues to attract international praise for his versatility and screen presence.

Since winning Italy’s prestigious Golden Globe (Globo d’Oro), Zouaoui has become a prominent figure in global film and television projects. His recent work has seen him share the screen with some of the industry’s biggest names. Towards the end of 2025, he appeared in Julian Schnabel’s ambitious film “In the Hand of Dante,” a visually striking production exploring deep literary and mystical themes through an elite international cast.

Zouaoui’s upward trajectory continued over the 2025 festive period with his role in the epic production “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas.” Released on Apple TV+, HULU, ABC and Disney+ on 9 December 2025, the project—presented by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner—cemented Zouaoui’s growing profile in the American market and on major global streaming platforms.

From his powerful performance in “The Flowers of Kirkuk” to the Hollywood thriller “Beirut” starring Jon Hamm, Zouaoui has consistently selected roles that challenge cultural stereotypes and push creative boundaries.

“Working with legends like Kevin Costner and Julian Schnabel while remaining connected to the Italian public through RaiPlay is a journey I embrace with great enthusiasm,” Zouaoui stated. “It proves that today’s cinema is searching for universal human truths that transcend borders.”

As 2026 unfolds, Mohamed Zouaoui continues to establish himself as a leading “bridge” actor, moving effortlessly between high-profile Italian television and prestigious productions in the United States and beyond.

Fluent in four languages and known for his distinctive Mediterranean intensity, Zouaoui remains a standout talent, seamlessly navigating between Italy’s national broadcasters and Hollywood’s biggest productions.