Millers Roofing Services Limited Secures Roofing Contractors of the Year at the 2024/25 Corporate Live Wire Prestige Awards

Millers Roofing Services Limited is delighted to announce that it has been named Roofing Contractors of the Year for 2024/25 at the prestigious Corporate Live Wire Prestige Awards. This esteemed accolade highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service within the roofing sector.

Based in Cumbria, Millers Roofing Services Limited has earned a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality roofing solutions. The company specialises in slate roofing, new roof installations, roof repairs, UPVC fascias and guttering, and EPDM rubber flat roofs. Millers Roofing is highly regarded for its attention to detail and commitment to excellence in every project, serving homeowners across the region.

The Corporate Live Wire Prestige Awards celebrate small and independent businesses that have demonstrated exceptional expertise, commitment, and success within their respective industries. A panel of industry experts reviews the awards process, considering a range of criteria, including client testimonials, online reviews, and the overall quality of service. Millers Roofing Services Limited was recognised for its consistent high standards, customer satisfaction, and the trust it has cultivated within the local community.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award,” said Joanne Miller, CAO of Millers Roofing Services Limited. “Our team’s dedication to quality and service is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition from the Corporate Live Wire Prestige Awards validates our efforts. We are deeply grateful to our clients and the Cumbria community for their continued trust and support.”

The award will be prominently featured in the 2024/25 Corporate Live Wire Prestige Awards publication, which reaches over 30,000 readers across North England, as well as thousands of global Corporate Live Wire subscribers in both print and digital formats. Millers Roofing Services Limited will be profiled alongside other regional business leaders, showcasing the best in local excellence.

To celebrate this achievement, Millers Roofing Services Limited plans to make a public announcement, sharing this recognition with its valued clients and the wider community. The company is looking forward to building on this success and continuing to provide homeowners with dependable, top-tier roofing services.

For more information about Millers Roofing Services Limited and their award-winning services, please visit www.millersroofing.co.uk.