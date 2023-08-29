Conatus Global Opens the Door for Lucrative Funding From Top Tier Venture Capitalists

It’s the access that counts. Charles Karsten’s family-office consortium, Conatus Global, opens doors to deals by bringing startups and investors face to face.

Two world-renowned venture capitalists recently led a lucrative Series A funding round for a pioneering neuroscience company, brought to their notice through Karsten’s good offices.

The company founder’s previous business was the fastest-growing in the USA, and his new venture is already generating revenue from contracts with major institutions.

The deal demonstrates the effectiveness of Conatus Global’s strategies and capabilities, speaking volumes about the scale of Conatus’ ventures and the profile of its contacts.

Under Karsten’s leadership, Conatus Global is achieving significant growth for its clients and positioning itself as a prominent player in the world of investment facilitation and business optimisation.

With his extensive connections in the worlds of business, politics, and the media, and aided by his stellar team of market experts, Karsten and Conatus Global provide unrivalled investment resources and opportunities for their clients.

“The CEO, Charles Karsten,” has significant experience in raising capital, strategic relationship management and international contract negotiation. He has personally brokered international sponsorship deals for celebrities, facilitated meetings for clients with numerous ministers and heads of state, and concluded multimillion-dollar commercial contracts.

Chaired by Karsten’s father, senior barrister, international lawyer, judge and academic Ian Karsten KC and advised by a high-powered and globally connected team of investment and finance professionals, businessmen, lawyers, consultants and academics, Conatus Global is ideally placed to open doors in the Middle East, Hong Kong and the United States as well as in the U.K. and Europe.

Conatus Global will soon host a series of investment events at the prestigious Dorchester Hotel in London’s exclusive Park Lane. Such events provide networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors unavailable elsewhere and reflect the extraordinary value that working with Conatus Global can offer.

