How are LLCs Taxed? A Comprehensive Guide

When choosing a legal structure for your business, there are a number of considerations to keep top-of-mind. Few are more consequential than taxation. The structure you choose for your business can have an enormous impact on how you report to the IRS.

One of the primary reasons why business owners choose the Limited Liability Company (LLC) structure is for tax flexibility. Opting for an LLC provides some wiggle room with regard to how you file your taxes. With that said, there are also a few complexities that any LLC owner should be aware of.

LLCs Defined

To begin with, what is an LLC?

The LLC is one of the most popular business structures in the United States.

An LLC actually creates a distinct legal entity, meaning the business and the business owner are two different entities in the eyes of the law.

With an LLC, business owners can keep their personal assets and liabilities distinct from their business assets and liabilities.

One of the primary benefits of the LLC structure is that it allows for personal wealth protection; in other words, personal assets are shielded from lawsuits and from creditors.

While you can start an LLC in any state, the best state to start an LLC is always going to be the one where you live, work, and make money.

LLC Taxes at a Glance

Typically, LLCs are treated as pass-through entities. What this means is that the LLC itself does not pay taxes on its business income. Instead, each member of the LLC claims their share of the profits on their personal tax return. In some situations, there may be additional local or state taxes levied on LLCs.

However, members of the LLC can opt out of the pass-through tax structure, instead choosing to be taxed on a corporate basis.

To better understand how LLCs are taxed, it’s important to look at the specifics of single-member and multi-member organizations.

How Taxes Work for Single-Member LLCs

The default status for single-member LLCs (that is, LLCs where there is only one partner managing the company and claiming shares of profit) is to be treated as disregarded entities by the federal government.

Being a disregarded entity simply ensures that the LLC does not have to file its own separate tax return, not claim income or expenses. Rather, income and expenses are declared on the LLC member’s personal income tax return.

What does this mean in practice? It means is that if you are the only partner at the LLC, you will report business income and expenses on the Form 1040, Schedule C. This is the same form you’d use if you were a Sole Proprietor.

After you deduct your business expenses, if your business is still profitable for the year, then you’ll pay taxes on that business income at your normal, personal income tax rate. But if your company isn’t profitable, then you can deduct your losses on your personal income tax return.

While there are a few regional variations, this same process usually works at the state and at the local level, as well. The biggest difference is in California, where an annual LLC tax is levied. This tax is a flat $800.

How Taxes Work for Multi-Member LLCs

For the purposes of filing federal income taxes, multi-member LLCs are also treated as pass-through entities. Again, this means that the LLC itself does not have to file a separate income tax return, declaring income or expenses. Instead, each individual member of the LLC will pay taxes based on their stake in the company. As such, the LLC’s tax rate may vary from member to member, according to individual tax brackets.

Consider this case study. An LLC has two members. They manage the company together, and have an even 50-50 division of the company’s profits. Each owner can then claim half the company’s profits and/or deduct half the company’s losses on their individual tax return. However, depending on any other income sources they may have, the two members may be in different individual tax brackets, and thus pay different rates.

For multi-member LLCs, the process of filing taxes is just a bit more complicated than it is for single-member LLCs, entailing a few extra forms, most notably Form 1065, U.S. Return of Partnership Income and individual K-1s.

Just like with single-member LLCs, multi-member LLCs may also need to contend with some minor variations at the state or local level, including that California LLC tax.

Corporate Tax Status

While LLCs default to pass-through tax status, the members of an LLC can opt into corporate tax status. Specifically, LLCs have the option of being taxed as a C-Corporation or as an S-Corporation.

In a single-member LLC, the sole member may unilaterally make this decision. In multi-member LLCs, changing tax status will require a vote. The details for this vote should be outlined in the LLC’s operating agreement, which is effectively its constitution.

Switching to corporate tax status means filing a separate return for the LLC itself, and paying the corporate tax rate. This is typically not advantageous for smaller companies, but for more complex businesses with sophisticated tax strategies, it may have merit.

Note that opting into corporate tax status does not affect any other aspect of the LLC, including its personal liability protections or the day-to-day management of the company.

Payroll Taxes

A final note: LLCs that have employees must also pay payroll taxes, covering things like Social Security and Medicare taxes. These taxes are not included in regular income tax returns. Instead, the IRS will require the members of the LLC to file Form 940 and Form 941.

Making Sense of LLC Taxes

There are multiple benefits to the LLC structure, including benefits that relate to taxation. Not only do the members of an LLC have plenty of tax flexibility, but the process of filing LLC taxes is usually pretty straightforward. Nevertheless, it’s always wise to consult with either a business consultant or a tax professional to make sure you’re using an LLC tax strategy that’s truly optimal.

