KOBIL GmbH Joins Forces with Mastercard for Digital Ecosystem Advancements

Mastercard has made a strategic decision by partnering with KOBIL GmbH, a German technology leader, to drive its digital ecosystem initiatives. This collaboration aims to develop innovative business models, drawing on the strengths of both Mastercard and KOBIL GmbH. Renowned for its expertise in data security, digital identity, and its pioneering SuperApp platform, KOBIL GmbH is now a key global partner for Mastercard. The partnership involves integrating KOBIL’s SuperApp platform into Mastercard’s global network, starting with a pilot in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, and potentially expanding Mastercard’s footprint in over 80 countries.

KOBIL GmbH has earned Mastercard’s confidence with its unique technological capabilities, particularly in digital identity and data security. This alliance signals Mastercard’s commitment to leveraging KOBIL’s expertise in developing new urban and institutional business models. “Our inaugural joint project, a pilot study in the MEA region, is just the beginning,” states Ismet Koyun, CEO of KOBIL Group. He further elaborates, “The scope and scale of our efforts are substantial, as evidenced by our successful deployment of the Istanbul SuperApp, which connected 16 million residents with essential city services.” The Istanbul SuperApp was recently recognised at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona.