Groundbreaking New Musical Sex & Disability Opens in London This September

LONDON, UK. August 27th, 2026 – A new musical exploring love, relationships and disability is coming to London for the first time this September.

Sex & Disability, written by stroke survivor and Army veteran Damian Darkness, will be staged at Artsdepot in Barnet from 15 to 19 September 2026.

The musical follows Nick, a young stroke survivor living in full-time care with his mother. Longing for independence and companionship, Nick begins an online relationship with Lucinda. When Jasmine, his new carer, enters his life, his understanding of love and relationships begins to change.

The production tackles a subject that is rarely explored on stage: disabled people as people who want love, intimacy, connection and independence.

Sex & Disability features an almost entirely disabled cast, with performers with both visible and non-visible disabilities taking centre stage.

“I wrote this work as I could tell that society is uncomfortable with the idea of someone disabled having a love life,” said Damien Darkness.

“Where there is this discomfort and the human condition, I feel like there is room for a play.”

Damien began writing in 2017 after his own life was changed by a stroke. His previous work includes Running Mate, Bunga Bunga!, Hacker Opera and the sell-out Army Girl, which was staged in London in 2021.

The production’s original score has been created by composer and musical director Mishkin Fitzgerald, moving between comedy, heartbreak and passion.

“This is such an exciting production, and it’s never been done before,” said Mishkin Fitzgerald. “There just isn’t enough art out there showing disabled people in romantic relationships, and bringing this to light has been a real joy and a privilege.”

The production aims to challenge stereotypes around disability while putting disabled performers and their experiences at the centre of the story.

Sex & Disability runs from 15–19 September 2026 at Artsdepot, Nether Street, Barnet, London.