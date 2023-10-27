Pierce Brosnan Charges £500 for Tickets to Solo Art Exhibition

Pierce Brosnan, the renowned actor best known for his portrayal of James Bond, is offering tickets for his upcoming solo art exhibition in Nottingham at a staggering price of £500. The exhibition will feature a collection of his paintings spanning four decades, from 1980 to the present day, including vibrant pieces and portraits like the one of Bob Dylan. His artwork also reflects Cuban-style inspiration and draws comparisons to Matisse’s style.

Scheduled for December 2023, the exhibition will take place at SMS Gallery in Nottingham, marking Brosnan’s first solo art exhibition in the UK, following a successful exhibition in Los Angeles earlier this year. The gallery’s website promotes the event as an opportunity to engage with the multifaceted artist and cultural icon.

Attendees can choose from various ticket options, including a VIP Experience on 8-9 December priced at £500, which includes a personal meet-and-greet with Brosnan. Standard admission tickets for the same dates will be available for £150. General admission tickets from 10 to 31 December will cost £15.

This exhibition offers fans and art enthusiasts a unique chance to explore Pierce Brosnan’s talents beyond the silver screen and appreciate his creative contributions to the world of art.

