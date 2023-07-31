Lace & Favour: The Journey from Cottage Business to the UK’s Premier Bridal Accessory Empire, Expanding Globally

Embarking as a humble family-run cottage enterprise in 2002, Lace & Favour lovingly crafted exquisite handcrafted wedding favours, catering to their cherished family and friends. Over the span of 21 years, their growth has been steadfast, culminating in the establishment of the UK’s most extensive online collection of bridal accessories. Countless brides, both in the UK and around the globe, have been graced by Lace & Favour’s stunning wedding adornments, boasting a diverse inventory of over 2,000 products – a treasure trove where you may find everything except the dress!

But their triumphs didn’t halt there; Lace & Favour embarked on an international expansion journey. Witnessing a surge in online orders from the United States and Germany over the past three years, they wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to better serve their patrons. As a result, they meticulously crafted a dedicated US site, tailored to cater to the American market, alongside a German site, thoughtfully designed to resonate with the native language and currency. Both sites offer an all-encompassing product range, accompanied by the same delightful seasonal discounts and free delivery perks as the UK site.

For your convenience, below are the links to both sites:

Amy and Stephanie, the esteemed Ecommerce Director and Operations Manager, passionately articulate their unwavering dedication to the business. “Our foremost priority has always been to grant our valued customers the most impeccable shopping experience, regardless of their location. With the advent of our US and German websites, we firmly believe that our patrons in both countries will relish a transparent shopping journey coupled with bespoke delivery options.” Customers are now bestowed with an extensive array of wedding accessories, ranging from illustrious designs by renowned wedding designers to exclusive artisanal treasures – all thoughtfully handpicked by the discerning Lace & Favour team, rendering each process as personal and memorable as the grand occasion itself.

Lace & Favour stands as an epitome of a small business surmounting numerous hurdles, steadfastly marching towards the realisation of their ultimate dreams. Their unwavering commitment to inspiring, innovating, and delivering dreamlike embellishments to their esteemed clientele resonates as an enduring testament to their triumphs.

If you’re looking for an enchanting journey towards your special day, Lace & Favour’s resplendent tale of evolution awaits. For more details, peruse their website and delve into the splendor of their distinctive offerings.