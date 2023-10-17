Customization at Scale in the F&B Industry

In today’s ever-evolving food and beverage industry, customers are increasingly demanding a higher level of customization, and it’s affecting your restaurant’s bottom line.

According to research conducted by McKinsey, a whopping 71% of consumers now expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, and 76% become upset when these expectations aren’t met. And personalization does more than getting someone in the door.

Why Customization Matters

Beyond first visits and increased brand loyalty, a personalized experience can be a trigger for impulse buys and higher margins. A study by PWC showed 49% of buyers making unplanned purchases after receiving a more personalized experience, and 86% declaring a willingness to pay more overall when the experience is exceptional.

How can the F&B Industry be a part of this personalization trend?

When you start doing trend research for your restaurant, most of the advice out there seems impossible to adopt. The recommendations either focus on hyper-personalized digital campaigns —targeted ads, cookies, and chatbots to trigger human-like experiences to drive customers to your door — or food of the future concepts, everything from DNA-based beer to 3D printed steaks.

Both are out of reach for the average neighborhood independent, but being left behind in the face of changing customer expectations isn’t an option either. If you don’t have the data-harvesting operation in place to send targeted promotions based on visit history and orders, but you’re too big to fully customize your menu or ingredients for every guest at the restaurant — then on-the-spot content customization could be your answer.

RIPPLES – Customization at the Push of a Button

The Ripple Maker is a beverage-top media printer designed for all foam-topped drinks and some fantastic desserts, like macarons. It prints images on top of foam with plant-based extracts, but the true magic comes from the cloud-based content platform.

What does this mean exactly? Any customer that walks in the door can be presented with a special greeting, holiday message, or even their selfie paired with your restaurant’s logo.

This innovative device allows your team to provide a fully customized experience with just ten seconds of printing time.

Ripples provides a cloud-based content platform with a dynamic content feed and searchable library with thousands of designs. This is paired with robust tools so that a brand can offer their own logo or designs, plus a fully customizable WebApp for user-generated content.

Today’s consumers, particularly younger generations, aren’t just interested in products; they seek immersive experiences. When they receive a drink embellished with a distinctive design or a personalized message, it transforms and elevates their entire interaction with your venue.

And Ripples is proven to increase social media shares and second rounds. With the vast influence of social media, Ripples-topped drinks prints have become a global phenomenon, embraced by brands and businesses around the world – from independently owned restaurants to global companies like Nespresso and Guinness.

Incorporating innovative solutions like the Ripple Maker allows F&B businesses to not only meet but exceed customer expectations. By embracing these cutting-edge technologies, establishments can stand out from the competition and deliver exceptional, unforgettable experiences that keep customers coming back for more. Customization at scale isn’t just a passing trend; it’s the key to thriving in the current food and beverage landscape.

