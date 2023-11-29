New Data Reveals That Pets Are The Key To Success In Life

A recent survey by pet specialists at Jollyes revealed that having a childhood pet is responsible for career success later on in life.
This new study reveals nearly 80% of the top earners in the UK credit their childhood pet for their professional achievements.
Here’s what Jollyes found:
- A striking 86% of top earners in the UK confirmed that their childhood pet is responsible for them having more of an appreciation for life
- 78% of the UK’s highest earners agreed that their childhood pet helped them develop traits (like adaptability) that assisted in their careers
- More than 75% of Senior Managers and 70% of Directors in the UK attributed their conversational power to having a pet in childhood
- 73% of top earners in the UK agreed that having a pet in childhood helped strengthen their connection to their parents
- 84% of senior professionals and 75% of Directors confirmed that dealing with loss and difficulty regarding their childhood pets contributed to their resilience in being able to overcome setbacks and challenges in their career
- 68% of top earners in the UK agree that having a pet as a child directly influenced their attitude toward work
Understanding that having a pet as a child contributes to success in the future gives a whole new meaning to ‘Dogs are for life, not just for Christmas.’
