Lisa Skeffington: Empowered Momentum Founder Redefines Therapy and Coaching

Lisa Skeffington, MNCP, SQHP, the Founder of Empowered Momentum and widely recognised as the “Self-Esteem Expert and Inner Child Whisperer,” is spearheading a transformative movement in the fields of therapy and coaching.

Recently honoured as Women’s Psychotherapist of the Year 2024/25 in the South of England, Lisa is dedicated to helping high-achieving women shed the emotional masks they wear and embrace their authentic selves. Her unique approach has earned her national recognition, including Empowered Momentum receiving industry accolades and Lisa being named a finalist for Author of the Year 2024.

With 27 years of experience in the health and wellbeing industry, Lisa combines a powerful blend of therapeutic techniques in her psycho-dynamic mentoring, including integrative psychotherapy, advanced hypnotherapy, Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR), Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP). She has helped over 50 clients to transform their lives through her compassionate and innovative approach.

From her practice on the Dorset coast, Lisa shared her passion for helping women: “I’m here to take women safely under my wing with the actual proper help they’ve been seeking but not finding until now. For too long, high-powered women have felt the need to hide their true selves behind a façade of perfection and achievement.

“They’re celebrated for their success but often suffer in silence, feeling disconnected, anxious, unheard and emotionally downtrodden. I’ve been there – I understand what it feels like to look like you have it all together on the outside whilst battling internal struggles no one sees. That’s why I’m passionate about helping these women step into the truth of who they are. When they embrace vulnerability and shed the mask, they unlock a power and freedom within themselves they doubted was possible. My mission is to guide them to a place where they can lead authentically, inspire others, and live freely.”

Lisa’s methods have helped industry leaders and professionals heal from past traumas and rediscover their sense of self. Beyond her therapy practice, Lisa is also a celebrated author of three books, including a journaling guide aimed at helping anxious teens enhance their self-esteem and prevent emotional crises later in life.

Her journey to becoming an award-winning psychotherapist is rooted in personal transformation. With a career spanning the diplomatic service, investment banking at Goldman Sachs, and running her own interior design business, Lisa realised her true calling was helping others navigate emotional challenges. Since then, she has invested over £80,000 in growing Empowered Momentum and is now expanding it into an Academy for women seeking healing worldwide.

For more details on Lisa’s services, courses, and healing retreats, visit Empowered Momentum’s website.