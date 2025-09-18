Autumn 2025 Interior Inspiration: What’s Trending in UK Homes

With the arrival of autumn’s crisp air and seasonal colours, the UK interiors market is evolving once again. According to ufurnish.com, shoppers are embracing a balance between cosy familiarity and forward-looking design, with strong themes of sustainability, individuality and colour expression.

The season ahead will be shaped by renewed interest in rich textures, layered fabrics and natural materials, alongside trend-defining moments such as the reveal of the Dulux Colour of the Year. In total, eight key trends are expected to set the pace in homes this autumn.

The Dulux Colour of the Year 2026: “Rhythm of Blues”

Each year, Dulux’s colour reveal sets the mood for home décor across the UK, and the 2026 launch in London was no exception. At the event, Dulux introduced “Rhythm of Blues” as the shade to watch for the year ahead. Dulux has concluded that fluid blues are leading the way bringing a calming effect to homes. The tone is supported by three carefully curated palettes:

Slow Swing Free Grove Mellow Flow

These colours pair effortlessly with natural wood tones, warm neutrals, and deeper, earthy shades, creating an inviting and harmonious atmosphere in the home. Expect to see it widely adopted in living rooms, bedrooms, and even kitchens, promoting a sense of peace and wellbeing for households across the UK.

1. Embracing Biophilic Design



The enduring popularity of biophilic design continues to strengthen into Autumn 2025. This trend, which focuses on bringing the outdoors in, goes beyond just adding a few houseplants. We’re seeing an intentional integration of natural elements into consumer searches and this trend is growing month on month.

To conceptualise this, think living walls, botanical prints and furniture crafted from raw, organic materials. The aim is to create serene, restorative environments that mimic the natural world, promoting mental clarity and relaxation. A trend that is clearly coming through from Dulux’s research on trending colours.

2. The Allure of Tactile Textures



Autumn is synonymous with warmth and comfort and in 2025, this translates into an abundance of tactile textures within our homes. Bouclé sofas, chunky knitted throws, velvet cushions and woven rugs are all trending incredibly strongly in consumer searches on ufurnish.com. Velvet cushion searches are up by 273% compared to this time last year!