Heating and Plumbing Specialist Launches Winter Protection Guide for UK Homeowners

A new winter home-damage prevention guide has been published by a Nottingham-based Gas Safe engineer to help households avoid costly plumbing failures, leaks and heating breakdowns during the colder months.

Rizwan Ahmad, founder of RA Plumbing and Heating, produced the guide after repeatedly attending the same avoidable emergency call-outs every winter, many of which resulted in extensive and expensive damage. With rising living costs already placing pressure on families, Ahmad decided to make the information publicly available.

“Every winter we see families waking up to no heating, no hot water, or in the worst cases, burst pipes flooding their homes,” said Ahmad. “Almost all of these emergencies are preventable with a few simple checks.”

Industry data shows that a burst pipe can cause between £5,000 and £15,000 worth of damage, ruin flooring and electrics, and leave homes uninhabitable for weeks. Emergency call-out rates also increase significantly during December and January, adding further financial strain.

Ahmad highlighted that the impact is often felt hardest by those already vulnerable, including elderly residents and low-income families. “For some households, a broken boiler or a burst pipe isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s a crisis,” he said. “I’ve seen vulnerable residents go days without heating or hot water because they’re afraid of repair costs. That’s why I wanted to share practical steps that anyone can follow for free.”

To address this, Ahmad has released a 7-step Winter Plumbing and Home Damage Prevention Checklist that enables homeowners to safeguard their property in minutes without needing professional assistance.