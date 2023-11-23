Dancing Disc Brings The Dance Floor Everywhere, Making It The Perfect Gift For The Dancer In Every Family This Holiday Season

The Dancing Disc provides the feel and precision of the dance floor from anywhere in the world. This highly rated, portable dance tool is used by numerous top dance competitions and the loved dancers who compete in them. “Dancing Disc: The Choice of Young Dance Stars like Jojo Siwa and Sophia Lucia – Where Stardom Begins.”

Just as a musician relies on the instrument they play to produce the best work, dancers rely on the distinct feel and sound of the dance floor to create their perfect performance. From tap dancers to ballet, the floor used in the studio and while competing makes a considerable difference in the way they practice and move. Being able to practice on the same floor used in a competition or the studio is imperative to know what to expect.

Dancing Disc was created with the avid dancer in mind, from complete beginners to those participating in massive competitions like DanceKAR. This portable dance floor is available in multiple sizes, fitting any dance needs as it travels wherever the dancer goes.

“Dancing Disc: Used at the Biggest Stages! Embraced by Top USA Dance Competitions like DanceKAR, Rainbow, Masquerade, and Ultra Dance Competition – Where Champions Dance.”

The Dancing Disc

The Dancing Disc is a multi-functional tool, providing the feel of a dance floor with its Marley top while keeping dancers safe in any movements with its anti-slip rubber bottom. The tapered edge makes it ideal to exit on a turning foot, adding an additional safety feature.

The largest size weighs just 12lbs and, in combination with the ultra-strong seat belt handle and safety for any surface, the Dancing Disc can be taken anywhere.

Dancing Disc comes in three sizes, 16 inches, 24 inches, and 30 inches, allowing dancers to choose what size works best for them and the type of dance they do.

“Crowned by the dance community as the ultimate gift. Elevate their moves, light up their passion. Join the dance revolution.”

The Story Behind the Dancing Disc

Glen Gomez, a firefighter and a dedicated father, came up with the idea for the Dancing Disc when his young daughter slipped on her turning board and hurt her foot after getting it caught in the handle.

His years of service as a firefighter had taught him to always strive for safety, so he began to develop a safer option for his daughter to use. He incorporated features like an anti-slip bottom and a tapered edge, each one helping to prevent her from getting hurt as she used it to practice her art.

His daughter now tests all sizes and updates as he continues to add new options to keep up with the tools she needs to keep improving her dance.

How dancers feel about the Dancing Disc

Dancers across the world have tested the Dancing Disc, taking it with them to competitions and practicing with it every day in their homes. Each one comes from a different background and different level of expertise, as well as a different type of dance, but all conclude that the Dancing Disc is the ultimate tool for them wherever they travel and whatever they do to practice.

“My niece absolutely loves her dancing disc. It is perfect as she learns to enhance her turning skills. She practices on it every day,” Melina C. says in her five-star review of the 24-inch Dancing Disc. Kaelyn, a proud and talented dancer, spoke about the Dancing Disc as well, saying, “Received my new 16″ @dancingdisc! I got the smaller one so it can travel with me. It will also help with my balance and technique to keep on the smaller disc! I still have my 30″, which is perfect for practicing at home. Working hard and hoping to get stronger this dance season!”

A loving father created the Dancing Disc for his passionate daughter. Together, they created a tool that can be used by any dancer, no matter where they are or what they’re doing. This portable dance floor and turning board is the perfect gift for the dancer in any family, allowing them to practice and compete from anywhere without worrying about falling or slipping.

Contact Details:

Business: Dancing Disc

Contact Name: Glen Gomez

Contact Email: orders@dancingdisc.com

Website: www.dancingdisc.com

Country: United States