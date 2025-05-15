UK Psychic Medium Britta Grubin Resonates in Los Angeles with Soul Retreat and Healing Event for Bereaved Parents

Evidential psychic medium Britta Grubin, renowned for her compassionate readings and life-affirming insights, has made a meaningful impression in Los Angeles through two powerful spiritual events.

With a background shaped by international travel, deep personal transformation, and a dedication to emotional healing, Britta brought her unique gifts to the West Coast for the first time—creating unforgettable experiences for those seeking hope and connection.

On 11–12 January, Britta hosted her debut two-day event, The Soul Retreat, in Los Angeles. Designed to deepen intuitive awareness, psychic development, manifestation practices and healing through breathwork, the retreat was initially intended to be a small in-person gathering.

When the Southern California wildfires posed unexpected safety concerns, Britta swiftly adapted. She offered the entire experience via live stream, enabling those affected—including one participant who had just lost their home in the Alta Dena fires—to attend online and fully engage with the healing process.

Despite the disruption, The Soul Retreat proved a resounding success, showcasing Britta’s ability to foster transformative experiences across physical and digital spaces. Plans are already underway for a follow-up event in January 2026, with an even larger group expected to attend in search of healing and personal growth.

In a second deeply moving gathering, Britta collaborated with the nonprofit Helping Parents Heal on Sunday, 5 January, to conduct a live evidential mediumship demonstration for around 50 bereaved parents.

Through her mediumship, Britta delivered heartfelt messages from the Spirit world, enabling grieving mothers and fathers to connect with their departed children. The room was filled with tears, laughter, and moments of profound love and reassurance. A closing breathwork session allowed attendees to process their emotions and find inner calm.

Britta’s approach to mediumship is informed by her own life as a mother, daughter, sister, and friend, as well as her experiences across cultures and communities. Her mission is centred on helping others rediscover hope, embrace joy, and experience the presence of Spirit.

For further details about Britta Grubin and her upcoming events, visit: www.brittagrubin.com