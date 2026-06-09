LTi Vessco Secures £4.5 Million Carbon Capture Vessel Contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

BRIDGEND, UK. June 9th, 2026 – LTi Vessco has secured a contract worth more than £4.5 million from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to manufacture a key process vessel for one of the UK’s flagship carbon capture projects.

The award will see the Bridgend-based engineering specialist manufacture the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Regenerator for the Padeswood carbon capture facility in North Wales – a major industrial decarbonisation development designed to support low-carbon cement production in the UK.

The regenerator column, measuring approximately 56 metres in length and more than five metres in diameter, will be manufactured at LTi Vessco’s South Wales facility and forms a central component within the carbon capture process. The vessel separates captured carbon dioxide from the absorber compound before the CO₂ is transported through the HyNet pipeline network for permanent offshore storage beneath the seabed.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is supplying the carbon capture process technology for the project, while Worley has been selected to construct the facility, which is expected to capture around 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Vessco, said: “This is an important project for LTi Vessco and one we are incredibly proud to support.

“Making Stuff That Matters is at the heart of what we do, and this contract demonstrates the role UK manufacturing can play in delivering the technologies needed for a lower-carbon future.

“It also creates exciting opportunities for skills, recruitment and long-term investment in our people, our supply chain and the region.”

Julian Vance Daniel, Business Development Director at LTi Vessco, added: “Being selected by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for a project of this scale reflects the confidence placed in LTi Vessco’s engineering capability, manufacturing quality and delivery expertise.

“The award highlights the strength of UK heavy engineering and reinforces our growing reputation for delivering complex, high-integrity equipment for globally important infrastructure and energy transition projects.”

The contract underlines LTi Vessco’s growing role in the energy transition, supporting the delivery of complex engineered equipment for the infrastructure and technologies shaping the future of UK industry.