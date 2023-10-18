How to Use Emerging Technologies to Develop Next-Gen Mobile Apps

The mobile apps of today go far beyond simple, static interfaces. Next-generation mobile apps leverage cutting-edge technologies to create highly interactive, intelligent, and immersive experiences. These apps understand user behavior and context, engage multiple senses, and connect the digital and physical worlds.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality, the Internet of Things, and blockchain are driving this evolution. They provide superpowers that allow developers to build mobile apps that interpret images, understand natural language, deliver 3D overlays, automate smart devices, enable digital payments, and more.

In this article, we’ll explore how integrating key technologies into mobile app development unlocks game-changing capabilities:

Artificial Intelligence – Adds machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing to apps.

– Adds machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing to apps. Augmented & Virtual Reality – Immerses users through 3D environments and spatial computing.

– Immerses users through 3D environments and spatial computing. Internet of Things – Connects mobile apps to networked sensors, devices, vehicles, and wearables.

– Connects mobile apps to networked sensors, devices, vehicles, and wearables. Blockchain – Enables secure decentralized apps with capabilities like cryptocurrency and identity verification.

By leveraging these emerging technologies, mobile development and consulting services can create next-generation apps that feel like magic. Let’s look at the technical building blocks for building this future.

Infusing AI into Mobile Apps

Think about how smartphones have evolved from dumb bricks for making calls to intelligent assistants we interact with throughout the day. Much of that evolution is thanks to artificial intelligence.

AI gives apps human-like capabilities to see, hear, understand natural language, reason, and adapt to users. Machine learning algorithms detect patterns in data to make predictions and recommendations. Computer vision can now identify scenes and objects within images. Natural language processing lets apps understand text or voice requests in conversational ways.

By leveraging AI, mobile developers can build next-gen apps that:

Get personal and improve with use by understanding each user and tailoring the experience over time.

Anticipate what users want before they even ask, like suggesting music they’ll love or routes to avoid traffic.

Chat with users in natural language and respond intelligently, relying less on rigid menus and forms.

Recognize real-world objects via a phone camera and overlay useful information about them on the fly.

Translate foreign languages, identify speakers, and analyze sentiment in voice conversations.

AI is already powering experiences like the iPhone’s Siri assistant. But developers can build intelligent features into any mobile app by leveraging toolkits like Google’s TensorFlow, Apple’s Core ML, and Microsoft Azure’s Cognitive Services.

The next wave of mobile apps will be defined by AI-powered capabilities to understand users and contexts better, converse naturally, and enhance reality. The foundations are in place for any skilled developer to start building our Siri-filled future today.

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Mobile

Remember that scene in Minority Report where Tom Cruise is manipulating holographic data with his hands? That’s the kind of immersive computing experience augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) aim to deliver. These emerging technologies are pushing mobile apps beyond flat screens into interactive 3D environments.

AR layers digital information directly into our real-world environments. Point your phone at a landmark, and up pops a Yelp review. Place virtual furniture in your living room to see how that new couch would look. AR makes data engaging by tying it to the objects and places around us.

While AR enhances reality, VR fully immerses you in simulated worlds. Strap on a VR headset, and suddenly, you’re on Mars examining alien terrain or diving into underwater shipwrecks. VR transports you anywhere developers can imagine. The possibilities for visually stunning simulations and adventures are endless.

So, how does a mobile dev dive into building the next generation of immersive apps? Platforms like Apple’s ARKit, Google’s ARCore, and Facebook’s React 360 lower the barriers. ARKit and ARCore provide the toolkits to start overlaying info on camera views or placing 3D models in physical spaces using a phone. React 360 builds on web technologies to create responsive VR environments that adapt as users look around and explore.

The stage is set for any skilled mobile developer to start building the hybrid reality experiences sci-fi has promised. Your app could be the next portal into an augmented or virtual world where the physical and digital merge seamlessly. The possibilities are only limited by imagination.

Connecting Mobile Apps to the Physical World with IoT

Remember when you first connected your smartphone to a wireless speaker or fitness tracker? Welcome to the Internet of Things (IoT) – a world of networked smart devices that connect the digital and physical.

IoT is transforming everything from home appliances to cars to wearables into interconnected smart devices. This opens new possibilities for mobile apps to interact with the real world:

Monitor and control smart home devices like lights, locks or thermostats.

Receive biometric data from fitness bands and health trackers.

Tap into sensors in vehicles to track location, mileage, and engine diagnostics.

Pull data from industrial equipment like robotic manufacturing arms or agricultural sensors.

By integrating with IoT devices, mobile apps become command centers that manage our environments, health, vehicles and more.

Leading cloud platforms like AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure IoT, and Google Cloud IoT Core provide the infrastructure to connect mobile apps to vast IoT ecosystems. These platforms handle secure device connectivity, real-time messaging, and remote monitoring at scale.

The IoT revolution has only just begun. As more of the physical world comes online, opportunities abound for mobile developers to build innovative apps that link data with objects all around us. The future is a programmable, connected world.

Blockchain: The Foundation for Secure Mobile Apps

You’ve likely heard about blockchain technology enabling cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. But blockchain also opens new possibilities for building secure, decentralized mobile apps.

A blockchain is a shared, cryptographically-secured ledger that establishes trust and transparency without needing a central authority. Blockchain data is distributed across many users, making it tamper-proof.

This allows mobile developers to build apps with new capabilities:

Secure digital payments and transactions without traditional financial institutions.

Verifiable credentials and certifications that can’t be forged or manipulated.

Decentralized identity management, with users fully owning their personal data.

Voting systems with publicly verifiable, unalterable results.

Supply chain tracking that consumers can validate, from manufacturing to delivery.

Leading blockchain platforms like Ethereum, Hyperledger, and Ripple allow developers to build these features using familiar programming languages.

The blockchain revolution is just getting started. As decentralized applications become mainstream, mobile devs have an opportunity to build trusted apps that transform industries. The future of open, secure computing is now in our hands.

Conclusion

The next generation of mobile apps developed by fast-paced company like VisionX leverages cutting-edge technologies to create magical experiences. As we’ve seen, emerging capabilities like AI, AR/VR, IoT, and blockchain introduce new dimensions to what mobile apps can do.

By harnessing AI, mobile apps can now understand the world and users like never before. AR and VR enable immersive new environments blending the digital and physical. The IoT links apps directly to smart devices and objects around us. And blockchain allows the building of decentralized apps that are transparent yet secure.

These innovations are just the beginning. We’re entering an era of ambient computing where apps interact with us wherever we are. The lines are blurring between the digital and real worlds.

Staying on top of emerging technologies allows mobile developers to build the future today. By leveraging these techniques, we can craft next-generation apps that understand, predict, converse, enhance reality, control environments, verify identity, and more.