A Milestone Achievement: Gadsby Wicks Thrives as Specialist Medical Negligence Solicitors for Three Decades

Gadsby Wicks, the prominent medical negligence solicitors firm based in Essex and East Anglia, recently commemorated its 30th anniversary. Founded in 1993 by medical negligence experts Gillian Gadsby and Roger Wicks, Gadsby Wicks has established a remarkable reputation for its extensive experience, skilled solicitors, and successful outcomes for numerous claimants.

To mark this significant milestone, the Gadsby Wicks team organized a special celebration at the Talbooth Restaurant in Dedham. Joined by current and former staff members, friends, family, and guests, the event was a fitting tribute to the firm’s achievements. The occasion also included a touching tribute to co-founder Roger Wicks by Gillian Gadsby.

Dedicated to Medical Negligence for Three Decades Gadsby Wicks prides itself on being solely focused on medical negligence law. Recognizing the complexity of this area of law and the importance of obtaining the right results for clients, Gadsby and Wicks believed it was essential for their firm to dedicate its attention solely to medical negligence.

Gillian Gadsby, Managing Partner of Gadsby Wicks, explained the rationale behind their specialized approach. She stated that their previous experience in a larger general practice made it challenging to provide the level of service they believed their clients deserved. The idea behind establishing a practice solely focused on medical negligence was to concentrate their expertise where it mattered most, ensuring the best service and outcomes for their clients.

This guiding principle has remained constant throughout Gadsby Wicks’ three decades of existence. The firm has steadfastly adhered to their objective, recruiting solicitors with exceptional expertise and a genuine passion for medical negligence law.

Leading the Way in Medical Negligence Law Gadsby Wicks has assembled an exceptional team of medical negligence solicitors who possess extensive knowledge in various areas, including birth injuries, misdiagnosis, surgical complications, and delayed treatment. The firm, led by Managing Partner Gillian Gadsby, is supported by other Partners such as Tami Frankel, Alan Mendham, Tony Mitty, and Corrina Mottram..

Although co-founder Roger Wicks sadly passed away in 2016, he played a pivotal role in the firm’s growth. Gillian Gadsby has continued to build the firm’s stellar reputation and fight for justice, answers, and compensation on behalf of their clients.

Gadsby emphasized the satisfaction derived from helping people overcome the challenges they face. She believes that if someone is injured as a result of medical treatment, it may not be possible to undo the harm, but it is crucial for clients to feel that their experiences have been recognized and that someone is fighting for their right to justice.

Establishing a Strong Reputation Gadsby Wicks has become a standard-bearer for clinical negligence law, not only in Essex and East Anglia but throughout the UK. The firm was the first in England to have multiple solicitors recognized as accredited clinical negligence specialists by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL). With a remarkable 96% rate for claims settled outside of court, Gillian Gadsby is also on the Clinical Negligence Specialist Panel for the Action Against Medical Accidents (AvMA) charity. Additionally, the firm is a member of the Society of Clinical Injury Lawyers (SCIL) and holds Lexcel accreditation.

Gadsby Wicks has also established a community fund that provides support to local causes, including Kids Inspire, InterAct, and Essex Search and Rescue.

The firm’s approach encompasses comprehensive investigations, strong relationships with impartial medical experts, and knowledgeable and compassionate solicitors. Their commitment is to achieve the best results for their clients while continuously raising the bar for medical negligence cases across the country.

Looking ahead, Gillian Gadsby expressed gratitude for the positive impact they have made on the lives of individuals affected by substandard treatment over the past 30 years. She looks forward to making further strides in the years to come, building on their solid foundation and inspiring initiatives that prevent others from suffering similar outcomes.