Princess Margaret of Denmark’s historic £9M French Riviera estate up for auction

Princess Margaret of Denmark’s former Côte d’Azur estate, where she and Prince René of Bourbon-Parma once resided, is set to go to auction. The one-of-a-kind residence, known as La Carriere, overlooks the French Riviera and dates back to the 1920s, built into the stone walls of a fortress.

The estate has recently been listed for sale at a no-reserve auction on 16 May, with an estimated value of £9.6 million ($12 million USD) prior to the auction. It boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing ample space for family and guests. The spacious kitchen and beautiful formal dining room are perfect for entertaining.

The villa features arched windows and stone accents, giving it a unique and enduring style. Antique high-beamed ceilings and a majestic fireplace add grandeur to the living room. Multiple terraces offer stunning views of the Riviera, the Villefranche Bay, and the impressive local Cap Ferrat, as well as the turrets and ramparts of the castle-like surrounding fortress.

The rooftop deck includes a jacuzzi, while the landscaped grounds include lush lawns, mature trees, beautiful gardens, and a pool surrounded by a stone grotto. The pool complex also includes a detached studio.

Princess Margaret was the fifth child of Prince Valdemar of Denmark and his wife Princess Marie of Orléans. She was extensively connected to European royalty, being a cousin of Queen Elizabeth of England, as well as the ruler of Russia, Greece, Hanover, and Orléans. She married Prince René of Bourbon-Parma and had four children with him.

The couple resided mostly in France but were forced to flee the Nazis during World War II. After escaping through Spain to Portugal and then to New York, Princess Margaret worked making hats while her husband worked at a gas company, and her oldest daughter worked as a shop clerk to make ends meet until the war was over and they were able to return to Paris. Princess Margaret passed away in 1992.

The auction will be held by Concierge Auctions. The property, which features on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history in one of the most sought-after areas of the French Riviera.