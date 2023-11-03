AI Job Security Worries: Insights from a Recent UK Survey

A recent survey conducted in the UK has unveiled a substantial public concern surrounding job security in the age of AI. The results highlight that job security is a prominent worry for respondents, despite receiving minimal attention at the recent AI Security Summit, even though it holds profound implications for the workforce and the nation as a whole.

The survey, carried out by “The Boost,” an AI-focused marketing newsletter, has shown that the UK public is nearly as anxious about AI-related job security as they are about AI security itself. This finding emphasises the critical importance of governments addressing the human aspects of AI advancements.

Additionally, the survey results illuminate a growing demand for AI education and training. Tim O’Shea, the founder of “The Boost,” has noticed an increase in new subscribers who have recently lost their jobs due to AI technology and are eager to acquire AI knowledge to re-enter the job market.

Tim O’Shea commented on the growing readership of “The Boost,” saying, “We’ve seen a surge in subscribers who have lost their jobs to AI and are keen to gain AI knowledge for reemployment.”

The survey asked 660 UK respondents the question, “What worries you most about AI?” The responses were as follows:

Possible job losses – 27.9%

Security issues – 34.4%

Another issue – 12.6%

I’m not worried – 25.2%

Tim O’Shea emphasised the urgency of embracing AI education on a national level, stating, “Without a concerted effort to educate our workforce in AI, we risk not only job security but also our overall security as a nation”

The call for AI education and upskilling is not just about safeguarding job security but also positioning the UK as a global leader in AI innovation and productivity.