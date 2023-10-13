Innovative AI-Powered Software Training Unveiled for Microsoft Dynamics at Community Summit 2023

Tapping a colleague on the shoulder for directions may soon become a thing of the past, thanks to ClickLearn, the leading digital adoption platform for enterprise software users. ClickLearn is set to reveal its groundbreaking User Experience Panel at the Community Summit North America conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, heralding the future of AI in software training. This innovative approach is poised to redefine the landscape of software training, offering users a unique learning experience tailored to their specific needs and challenges.

“We’re bringing a new paradigm to the learning of software. Say goodbye to months of training and say hello to productive employees from day one.” — Joachim Schiermacher

The User Experience Panel boasts powerful features designed to enable both new and existing employees to enhance their corporate knowledge by providing learning in real-time within the system. In many cases, these advancements in AI and software training will render the need to seek assistance from colleagues obsolete.

At the Community Summit North America in Charlotte, ClickLearn will showcase several exciting features, including the AI-driven help chat that offers users precise and authoritative knowledge on any company- or software-specific topic relevant to employees.

The forthcoming ClickLearn User Experience Panel represents a remarkable leap forward in software training technology, addressing the challenges faced by end-users grappling with the constant changes in today’s ever-expanding enterprise application landscape.

With the introduction of this new suite of capabilities, ClickLearn emerges as the trailblazer in providing a cutting-edge, AI-driven, contextually immersive, and non-disruptive learning experience for enterprise software users. These additions empower users to acquire knowledge precisely when they need it, seamlessly integrating learning into their workflow with a single system across the entire technology stack.

ClickLearn’s digital adoption platform has long been celebrated for its unparalleled ability to automate the processes of recording, capturing, creating, and updating documentation and software training materials. The integration of this new suite of AI-driven, end-user-focused features further cements the company’s position at the forefront of digital adoption platforms, setting a new industry standard.

“The launch of the UXP (User Experience Panel) marks a major milestone for software training,” states Martin Flensborg, Chief Commercial Officer at ClickLearn. “With these AI-driven features, users can finally learn in the moment of need, right within the flow of their daily work. We’re proud to unveil this revolutionary technology at Community Summit North America.”

The User Experience Panel offers: