Launching Apolo: The Revolutionary GPU Hub Equipped for AI Development Excellence

Apolo is delighted to unveil today the GPU Hub with Tools for Efficient AI Development, heralding a new era in the utilisation of AI-ready physical infrastructure by enterprises. Standing out in the field, Apolo offers a comprehensive AI Ecosystem that grants immediate access to bespoke machines, fully equipped with professional AI development tools, housed within reliable data centres and priced competitively. This transformation by Apolo signifies a monumental stride towards providing businesses of varying sizes with an integrated, open solution catering to their AI development requisites, encompassing server provisioning, LLM creation, and GenAI training to software for the development environment.

Apolo’s foundation is built upon the robust Neu.ro MLOps Platform stack, augmented by the profound expertise of our key management and technical teams. This positions Apolo uniquely to serve both existing and prospective clients with AI infrastructure needs, thereby redefining operational efficiency and value in AI model training and inference within the industry. As a versatile platform, Apolo empowers any data centre or CSP to offer a dedicated, multi-tenancy, or self-service AI-enabled architecture.

The company’s evolution is further bolstered by a dynamic new leadership team of Apolo co-founders. Bill Kleyman assumes the role of CEO, infusing the company with visionary leadership and a deep understanding of the data centre industry. Constantine Goltsev will take on the CTO position, spearheading our technology strategy with his extensive technical know-how. Uri Soroka, recognised for his operational prowess, will become COO, guaranteeing smooth operations and client success. Their collective expertise and visionary leadership are set to navigate Apolo towards revolutionising the AI infrastructure domain.

Bill Kleyman, Apolo’s newly appointed CEO, remarked, “The transformation to Apolo is just the beginning of our journey. Apolo is a groundbreaking leap forward in our mission to make AI infrastructure universally accessible. We are passionate about equipping businesses of every scale with the cutting-edge tools and resources they need to unlock the full power of AI. Apolo’s GPU Hub with a set of essential ML development tools sets the stage for unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across the board, redefining what’s possible in the industry.”

The inception of Apolo was facilitated by significant backing from a consortium of investors, led by the venture fund PGV and other pivotal industry stakeholders. Their conviction in Apolo’s vision and dedication to making AI infrastructure widely available have been crucial in initiating this enterprise.