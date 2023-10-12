Tech1M Announces Participation in the Premier Startup Showcase—Expand North Star Dubai

Tech1M, a pioneering enterprise software company revolutionising the hiring industry, is thrilled to announce its participation as a delegate in the prestigious Grow London’s Sustainability & Enterprise trade mission to Expand North Star in Dubai.

Event Overview:

Organised by London & Partners in collaboration with the Dubai World Centre and Global Growth Hub, this event is set to unite over 1400 startups, facilitating international business connections and promoting economic growth.

Expand North Star—The World’s Largest Startup Event:

Recognised as the pinnacle of startup events for the year, Expand North Star provides an exceptional platform for companies like Tech1M to explore new opportunities in the flourishing Dubai and Middle Eastern markets. As a London-based innovator in the field, Tech1M eagerly joins this mission alongside 14 other exceptional sustainability and enterprise companies.

Sarah French, Director of Grow London Global, shares her excitement:

“Expand North Star is the world’s largest startup event this year, and I’m thrilled to be here with 14 of London’s most exciting sustainability and enterprise companies to explore opportunities in the region. Last year, 100 companies secured funding, and 120 companies established offices in the UAE as a result of Expand North Star, so seize this opportunity and make those connections.”

Tommie Edwards, CEO, and Co-founder of Tech1M, expresses his anticipation:

“Tech1M is privileged to be a part of Grow London’s mission to Expand North Star. We firmly believe that our enterprise software for candidate analysis and video screening technology can make a significant contribution to advancing hiring processes in Dubai and the Middle East. We eagerly look forward to forging meaningful partnerships and expanding our global footprint in this dynamic region.”

Event Details:

The event is scheduled to take place from October 15th to October 18th, 2023, at the Dubai Harbour. Supported by the Mayor of London and the UKSPF, Grow London Global’s trade missions serve as an invaluable platform for London-based founders to connect with industry leaders and explore international business opportunities.

Tech1M is unwavering in its commitment to make hiring processes smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient through its innovative software solutions. As they embark on this exciting journey to Dubai, they are poised to make a significant impact on the sustainability and enterprise sectors in the region.

About Tech1M:

Tech1M is a forward-thinking enterprise software company that is transforming the hiring industry with its cutting-edge technology. With its AI co-pilot, Ammie, and advanced video screening capabilities, Tech1M is making hiring processes six times faster, smarter, and more cost-efficient. Headquartered in London, Tech1M is dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in the HR industry. Visit Tech1M’s website to learn more.