“Bangladesh Brush Strokes: Masters & Mavericks” Exhibition

Revolution Gallery and Woolwich Works are proud to present an extraordinary art exhibition titled “Bangladesh Brush Strokes: Masters and Mavericks.” This captivating showcase will run from Sunday, November 12th, to Saturday, November 18th, 2023.

The exhibition promises to be a tribute to the rich artistic heritage of Bangladesh, featuring the masterpieces of renowned Bangladeshi artists who have made indelible marks on the world of art. Among the luminaries whose works will be on display are Zainul Abedin, SM Sultan, Quamrul Hassan, Rashid Choudhury, Mohammad Kibria, Murtaja Baseer, Abdus Shakoor, Dhali Al Mamoon, Dilara Begum Jolly, Fareha Zeba, Wakilur Rahman, Kazi Salauddin Ahmed, Syed Golam Dastagir, and Bishwajit Goswami. These visionaries have used their creative talents to portray the diverse cultural tapestry and people of Bangladesh.

Zainul Abedin, affectionately known as Shilpacharya (Master of Art), gained recognition in 1944 for a series of paintings that depicted the harrowing famines endured by Bengal during the British colonial era.

In contrast, SM Sultan is celebrated for his powerful depictions of Bangladeshi peasants engaged in their daily routines, often characterised by their remarkably muscular physiques.

Artists like Quamrul Hassan, Rashid Choudhury, and Abdus Shakoor have explored the realms of tapestry and folk traditions in their work.

Dilara Begum Jolly is renowned for shedding light on gender discrimination and boldly expressing feminist perspectives through her art. Fareha Zeba’s portfolio encompasses social realism and political concerns, further enriching the artistic landscape.

While these artists offer a glimpse into the exhibition’s treasures, the event will feature an extensive array of artworks by other prominent artists.

The “Bangladesh Brush Strokes: Masters and Mavericks” exhibition will be held at Woolwich Works: Coopers Studio, with opening hours from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Admission to this celebration of Bangladesh’s esteemed artists and their diverse artistic expressions is free, and we extend a warm invitation to all to join us at this remarkable event.