Suresh Kumar’s Book Launch: A Remarkable Evening Celebrating “Follow that Dream”

On a magnificent summer evening, amidst the splendid backdrop of The House of Commons, 125 guests gathered at the Palace of Westminster to commemorate the book launch of Suresh Kumar’s “Follow that Dream.” The book’s resounding impact has earned it a prestigious invitation from the Indian High Commission to unveil it at the Nehru Centre in Mayfair, London, on Wednesday, 12th July 2023.

Lord Jeffrey Archer, a highly successful and acclaimed author himself, notably known for his bestselling novels like “Kane and Abel,” graced both events as the esteemed Guest of Honour.

“Follow that Dream” narrates the story of Suresh Kumar’s parents’ life in India, their journey to Great Britain, and the challenges they faced in starting anew. It is a captivating and poignant tale of a young man navigating a world vastly different from that of his parents.

The event witnessed the presence of numerous dignitaries, friends, and supporters of the author. Lord Rami Ranger, Bob Blackman MP for Harrow East, Virendra Sharma MP for Ealing Southall, Cllr Keith Prince of the London Assembly representing Redbridge & Havering, Cllr Anjana Patel, Neeraj Arora, UK Head of Sony TV, Chief Superintendent Carl Lindley from the Metropolitan Police Service, and Dr Honey Kalaria, the UK’s Bollywood Ambassador, were among the distinguished attendees. The evening was filled with amusing anecdotes and personal stories shared by those who had their own connections with the author and could relate to the challenges depicted in the book.

Reflecting on the process of writing a book, Lord Archer emphasised the time and effort it requires. All present extended their best wishes to the author for his venture and eagerly inquired about future book plans. Suresh revealed that a sequel is already in the works.

Lord Jeffrey Archer expressed his honor in conducting the book launch of Suresh Kumar’s “Follow that Dream” at The House of Commons. He praised Suresh, whom he had known for 23 years, as a dynamic individual and a true friend. Their paths had crossed during Lord Archer’s London Mayoral campaign. Lord Archer acknowledged that it was the Conservative Party that paved the way for the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

Concluding the evening, Lord Archer remarked, “Writing a book is not an easy task, but everyone has a story within them.” Lord Rami Ranger acknowledged his tireless work in politics, advocating for greater accessibility for ethnic communities. Though outspoken at times, Lord Ranger always prioritises the interests of the Indian diaspora.

Bob Blackman MP shared his constituency’s vibrant Indian community in Harrow East, recounting their stories of humble beginnings and hard work to establish a better future for their families. He acknowledged the Indian families’ commitment to providing quality education to their children while appreciating Suresh’s own journey through school.

Dr Honey Kalaria, the Bollywood Ambassador UK, spoke of her longstanding association with Suresh, spanning over 30 years. They have collaborated on numerous fundraising community events and high-profile concerts. Dr Kalaria recognised Suresh as a pillar of support, always ready to raise funds for noble causes and provide a platform for young talent.

Cllr Keith Prince, London Assembly Member representing Redbridge & Havering, reminisced about his and Suresh’s entry into politics over 20 years ago and their subsequent friendship. Together, they supported numerous individuals and worked tirelessly to make Redbridge a better place for its residents.

Chief Superintendent Carl Lindley of the Metropolitan Police highlighted his collaboration with Suresh during their time together in Redbridge as Community Police Officers. Their joint efforts on various community welfare projects aimed to promote multicultural understanding.

Bali Brahmbhatt, the celebrity radio personality from Lyca Gold Radio, marveled at the splendid setting of The Palace of Westminster and expressed his delight at the book launch. He commended Suresh Kumar for his well-deserved success, attributing it to his honesty, determination, and willingness to go the extra mile for others. Bali emphasised that Suresh had truly followed his dreams and achieved remarkable heights.

Other special guests, supporters, and audience members included Cllr Anjana Patel of Harrow, Virendra Sharma MP for Southall Ealing, Neeraj Arora, UK Head of Sony TV, Navin Kundra, a singing sensation, and many more. They all lauded Suresh Kumar’s book, believing it would resonate with countless individuals who have embarked on a similar journey from the Indian subcontinent. Suresh’s story epitomises hard work, dedication to family and friends, and the pursuit of success.

Suresh Kumar, the author of “Follow that Dream,” expressed his deep gratitude for the love, affection, and kind words of support he received. He embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16, establishing Indra Travel in East London, a successful travel and aviation company specialising in the Indian subcontinent. Suresh conveyed his immense appreciation to his clients for their unwavering support over the years. The office was named in memory of his mother, Indra.

Passionately sharing his thoughts, Suresh Kumar acknowledged the honor of having Lord Archer conduct the book launch at the prestigious House of Commons and Nehru Centre. He described the book as an essential historical account of his family’s humble beginnings, from Lahore, Pakistan in 1947 to Punjab, India, and their subsequent journey to the UK in 1955. With the passing of grandparents and parents, memories tend to fade, making it crucial to preserve their remarkable journey marked by trials and tribulations. “Follow that Dream” is dedicated to all families who have embarked on similar journeys. Suresh emphasised that his story is not unique, but one that resonates in households worldwide. He encouraged others to share their experiences through writing, acknowledging the opportunities Great Britain has provided for immigrants to call it home.

Suresh Kumar acknowledged that he owes his success to his parents and expressed a debt of gratitude that could never be fully repaid. He described them as humble, sincere individuals who made numerous sacrifices for their family. Their lives were dedicated to hard work and ensuring there was food on the table. Regrettably, they passed away before experiencing a better life that they undeniably deserved. Suresh expressed profound regret that he couldn’t provide more for them.

Suresh Kumar was praised as a successful businessman, an inspiration, a community leader, a family man, and above all, a supportive individual always ready to assist others. The book stands as a testament to his sincerity and care for those around him, while his wider family and the diverse communities of East London stand by his side. To order a copy of the book, visit Amazon online or www.sureshkumar.co.uk.