A24 Achieves Prestigious Global PCI DSS 4 Certification, Ensuring Payment Security’s Future

A24 has proudly announced their recent acquisition of the globally recognized Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0 for their Multicloud Hardware Security Module as a Service (HSMaaS). This significant achievement, attained well before the 2025 deadline, establishes A24 as a leader in protecting cardholder data and addressing emerging threats in data security.

The latest PCI DSS v4.0, superseding version 3.2.1, was crafted to address the changing landscape of threats and technological advancements. It encourages innovative approaches to safeguard cardholder information and decrease the incidence of security breaches. A24’s acquisition of this comprehensive certification reflects their dedication to maintaining the utmost standards of information security, notably in sectors with stringent regulations such as Government and finance.

Terry Warren, A24’s Global CEO, commented on this significant achievement, stating, “Encryption standards are rising, and data security threats are growing, therefore the evolution of PCI DSS version 3 to version 4 is an important response to strengthen protect and defend payments using improved protocols. We are extremely delighted to have gained the latest PCI DSS standard as it is critical to have the highest security standards. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fortifying our clients’ and their client’s data security, especially in highly regulated industries in today’s ever-increasingly challenging digital landscape.”

This accolade coincides with A24’s upcoming participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. As a key exhibitor at the prestigious Austrade Stand, A24 will be joining 15 other pioneering companies, showcasing their contributions to the fintech sector in the APAC region.

A24 is known for aiding organizations in gaining control over their entire critical payment infrastructure. Their state-of-the-art multi-cloud HSMaaS payment technology solution is designed for banking, card payment, and fintech companies. It covers all aspects of security, from payment transaction processing to key management and custodial procedures, fully adhering to the PCI-DSS V4.0 standards.