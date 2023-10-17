Categories

Influencer Jodie Weston Defends Lavish Spending on Son Despite Criticism

Jodie Weston, a London-based influencer and DJ who appeared on Channel 5’s “Rich Kids Go Skint,” is defending her extravagant spending on her one-year-old son, Koa, despite facing criticism from other parents. Weston, who recently spent £7,000 on a four-day trip to celebrate her son’s first birthday and regularly buys him designer clothes and toys, believes in enjoying life within her means and making precious memories.

Image Jam Press

Weston and her son recently travelled first class on the Eurostar to Paris, staying in a suite at a Disneyland hotel. They are planning a weekend city break in Budapest, staying in a five-star hotel and flying first class.

Image Jam Press

While Weston enjoys the luxury lifestyle she can afford, she acknowledges that some parents judge her for her spending habits. She has received comments such as “Who takes their son to Disneyland for his first birthday?” However, she believes in living for her happiness rather than conforming to social norms.

Image Jam Press

Weston also invests in her son’s wardrobe, which includes designer brands like Moschino, Ralph Lauren, Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana. She spends approximately £1,000 monthly on clothes, baby toys, and food hampers for Koa.

Image Jam Press

Despite facing judgment from some quarters, Weston remains unapologetic about her choices. He believes in balancing her career as a DJ with her role as a mother to ensure her son’s future security.

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via  https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications through smart press release distribution.

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *