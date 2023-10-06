Mother Gives Birth to Sextuplets in Just 10 Minutes – Firstborn Small Enough to Fit in Doctor’s Hand

Quezia Romualdo, a 29-year-old mother, recently accomplished an extraordinary feat by giving birth to sextuplets within a span of just 10 minutes. She and her husband, Magdiel Costa, 31, discovered they were expecting six children in April. The couple, who already have a five-year-old daughter named Eloa, quickly began renovating their home to accommodate the growing family.

On September 7, Quezia underwent a uterine cerclage procedure to keep her cervix closed until the end of her pregnancy. She was admitted to a hospital in Colatina, Brazil, on October 1 at 5 pm and underwent a caesarean surgery at 27 weeks, with a team of 32 medical professionals in attendance.

The team included doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, nursing technicians, anaesthetists, and paediatricians, all prepared to welcome the newborns. Astonishingly, just 10 minutes after the procedure began, all six children were successfully delivered, and they were reported to be in good health.

One of the doctors noted that the first baby was so small that they could fit in the palm of his hand and had difficulty breathing. However, all the babies were promptly intubated and stabilized.

The sextuplets have been named Theo, Matteu, Lucca, Henry, Eloa, and Mayte.