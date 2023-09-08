Acquiesce Receives Multiple Prestigious Nominations at the 2023 Health & Wellbeing Awards

Acquiesce, a distinguished private rehab center based in Bolton, UK, is thrilled to announce their nominations for esteemed awards at two prominent events: the Bolton Health & Wellbeing Awards and the She Inspires Awards.. These nominations underscore Acquiesce’s unwavering dedication to providing top-tier services and exceptional contributions to various facets of the health and wellbeing sector.

The Bolton Health & Wellbeing Awards, set to unfold on Saturday, September 30th, beginning at 7:00 PM, will see Acquiesce nominated for accolades across multiple categories:

Team of 2023: Acquiesce’s cohesive and dedicated team stands poised to receive recognition for their outstanding efforts in aiding clients on their journey to recovery. Therapist of the Year – Tina McCoy: Tina’s exceptional skills as a recovery practitioner have earned her a well-deserved nomination for this coveted award. Mental Health Worker / Mentor – Ellie Iannaccone: Ellie’s impactful contributions to mental health support have earned her acknowledgment in this category. Inspirational Woman – Carla Guffogg: Carla’s inspirational journey and dedication to making a difference have led to her being nominated for this accolade. Inspirational Man – Adrian Guffogg: Acquiesce’s very own Adi has been recognised for his remarkable influence and commitment to positive change. Outstanding Business of the Year – Danielle Robinson: Acquiesce’s co-founder, Dani, has steered the center’s growth and impact, leading to this nomination for the prestigious business award.

In addition to the Bolton Health & Wellbeing Awards, Acquiesce’s excellence will be celebrated at the She Inspires Awards, taking place on Thursday, November 23rd, commencing at 6:00 PM. The nominations for this event further reflect Acquiesce’s commitment to fostering a holistic approach to wellness:

Team of The Year: Acquiesce’s exceptional teamwork garners them a well-deserved nomination for this award. Rising Star – Ellie Iannaccone: Ellie’s ascent as a rising star in the field of mental health is acknowledged with this nomination. SheRo Award – Carla Guffogg: Carla’s embodiment of a true SheRo – a female hero – lands her a nomination in this category. Women in Business – Danielle Robinson: Dani’s impactful leadership and contribution to the business world have earned her recognition. Women in Leadership – Tina McCoy: Tina’s exemplary leadership qualities and dedication have led to her being nominated in this category.

Managing Director of Acquiesce, Danielle Robinson, said: “I view these nominations as a testament to our holistic approach to rehabilitation and our unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of our clients.

“The team are delighted to be nominated and are extremely excited for the upcoming awards.”