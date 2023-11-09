AIR Introduces VAULT System to Tackle Shoplifting and Elevate Shopping in the UK

Automation in Retail, known as AIR, a global leader in automated retail technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge autonomous merchandising system, VAULT, in the United Kingdom.

Designed from the ground up to combat shoplifting while offering limitless scalability, this state-of-the-art solution seamlessly combines profit protection with an enhanced shopping experience, marking a significant advancement in the realm of retail automation.

Each VAULT merchandising system, featuring an integrated self-checkout, is meticulously engineered to replace traditional shelving systems and can dispense nearly every item found in grocery stores, high street health & beauty shops, and pharmacies. VAULT effectively reduces losses due to theft and operational inefficiencies, harnesses consumer data, streamlines inventory management, optimises supply chain operations, and enriches customer satisfaction.

Key features of a VAULT merchandising system include:

Unparalleled Theft Deterrence: Precisely engineered to eliminate shoplifting, especially of high-value items, safeguarding both inventory and profits.

Biometric Verification: Utilising cutting-edge biometric technologies, VAULT ensures legal dispensing of age-restricted items like alcohol, tobacco, and vapes without requiring employee verification or intervention.

Inclusive Accessibility: Ensures a seamless shopping experience for consumers with mobility impairments and those needing mobility aids.

Ergonomic Retrieval: Products are delivered within seconds at waist height for easy collection.

Swift Robotic Collection: VAULT’s integrated robotic arm ensures rapid product retrieval, enhancing the customer experience while maintaining product security.

Informed Purchases: The touchscreen order system facilitates a hassle-free self-checkout, provides allergen information pre-purchase, and enables multiple purchases with a single contactless payment.

Labour Efficiency: Automation reduces reliance on manpower, leading to significant cost savings and enhanced employee safety by minimising theft-related incidents.

Eliminates Everyday Problems: Addresses issues like in-store product consumption, damaged/contaminated products, opening products out of curiosity, reaching for ‘fresher’ items, and disorganised shelves.

Data-Driven Insights: Captures valuable data throughout the retail journey, offering insights into consumer behavior, demand patterns, and operational performance, empowering retailers to make informed decisions.

Revenue Streams: Retailers can explore new revenue streams beyond product sales through its innovative AI-powered marketing platform, monetising each system via interactive touchscreens.

Profit Protection: Beyond its technological prowess, each VAULT system represents a strategic pivot toward safeguarding profits, emphasising a “spend to save” philosophy.

Customisable and Scalable: Ensures optimal use of retail space and is available in multiple color options.

Contemporary Design: Balances aesthetics with functionality, enhancing the shopping ambiance.

Structural Reliability: Built with high-quality robust materials, ensuring durability and minimal maintenance.

“We are thrilled to introduce our VAULT solution to the global market,” said Joe Jackson, Global Client Relations Lead at AIR.

“As retailers continue to navigate an ever-changing and challenging landscape, our commitment remains unwavering—to provide state-of-the-art technology that not only simplifies operations, protects profits and employees, but also elevates the customer experience. VAULT is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our belief in the transformative power of automation.”

For more information about AIR and its comprehensive suite of autonomous retail solutions, please visit www.automationinretail.com.