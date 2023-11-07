All Aboard for a Dream Job: Trainee Train Drivers Wanted for Scotland’s Most Breathtaking Rail Routes

Do you dream of a career that takes you on a journey through Scotland’s stunning landscapes? Look no further! HiJOBS.net, the Scottish recruitment website, is on a mission to find trainee train drivers for ScotRail, offering an enticing salary of up to £60,000. No prior experience is necessary, and the positions are based in the picturesque Fort William on the West Coast of Scotland, granting you access to some of the country’s most scenic rail routes.

One of the routes you’ll frequently traverse is the awe-inspiring West Highland Line, often hailed as one of the world’s most beautiful rail journeys. This route will treat you to cinematic landscapes, including the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, made famous by the Harry Potter movies, and breathtaking vistas of natural wonders like the Cobbler near Arrochar and Ben Nevis.

To qualify for this exciting opportunity, you must be a minimum of 20 years old when you start training and pass certain medical examinations. Enthusiasm, positivity, strong communication skills, focus, and problem-solving abilities are also essential attributes for the successful candidate.

Your journey with ScotRail begins with a competitive trainee salary of £32,968 per annum, which increases to £45,825 per annum upon qualification, and eventually reaches £58,028 per annum. In addition to this attractive remuneration, you’ll enjoy a final salary pension scheme, generous holiday allowances, and the added perk of free and discounted rail travel for yourself and your family.

Laura Saunders, Commercial Director and Founder of HiJOBS, describes this job as a “dream ticket” for those seeking a rewarding career adventure. Not only will you be at the helm of one of Scotland’s most famous train routes, but you’ll also receive comprehensive training and opportunities for rapid career progression.

Julie Dale, ScotRail HR Director, emphasises the significance of this role in supporting communities and the economy across rural Scotland. Being a train driver on the West Highland Line offers a unique work experience with breathtaking views of the West Highlands, ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely and punctually.

For those who fear leaving loved ones behind, this career opportunity offers the best of both worlds—exploring Scotland’s beauty and returning home to cherished family and friends. A recent HiJOBS survey revealed that 30% of Scots consider the need to leave their loved ones as a barrier to pursuing their dream job, making this opportunity even more appealing.

HiJOBS.net, a Scotland-only recruitment hub, specialises in serving rural and Highland communities. It regularly features rare and unique job openings in some of Scotland’s most scenic and remote locations. Recent listings have included positions such as an artisan biscuit maker on the Isle of Mull and an air traffic controller in the remote Outer Hebrides.

To learn more about this remarkable opportunity or to apply for the position, visit hijobs.net/traindriver. Don’t miss your chance to embark on a fulfilling career as a trainee train driver and experience the beauty of Scotland from the driver’s seat!