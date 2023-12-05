AMD Design Award 2023 Celebrates Creative Contributions to Sustainability

The AMD Design Award 2023, a prestigious competition for CG, media artists, and creative students, has recently announced its winners, marking the end of this year’s contest.

A symbol of commitment to sustainable development and environmental advocacy through digital art, the AMD Design Award wrapped up its latest iteration successfully. The contest, spanning from July 15 to October 15, drew a plethora of skilled digital artists. These artists engaged with crucial environmental issues, reflecting a deep passion for the cause.

The range of submissions was vast, encompassing designs for intelligent urban infrastructure, concepts for zero-emission transport, and initiatives for judicious energy use. The “Social Poster” category saw the most entries, highlighting the artists’ eagerness to tackle environmental and social challenges through their art.

This year, the competition saw a considerable influx of entries, predominantly from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Significant contributions also came from France, Spain, and Canada. In a first for the competition, creative students actively participated, with a special prize fund allocated for the best student work.

From October 15 to October 30, a distinguished jury panel meticulously evaluated the entries. The AMD Design Award aspires to blend artistic creativity with critical thinking, propelling positive change and innovation in an era of global transition. The esteemed jury for this year’s AMD Design Award comprised:

· Annibale Siconolfi — Italian artist and architect, acclaimed for 3D models focusing on environmental issues.

· Sarper Baran — Founder of Artgrab.co and a seasoned 3D artist with over six years of experience.

· Rolands Zilvinskis — Freelance 3D Artist and Motion Designer based in London, known for his sci-fi themes.

· Manu VB Tintoré — A sculptor and painter with insights into humanity’s future.

· Mickael Lelievre — A 3D modeling artist boasting a decade of industry experience.

· Matthew Betcher — Brand consultant specialising in sustainable solutions with three decades of experience.

· Pick Keobandith — Ph.D. in art history, focusing on art and cultural diplomacy for intercultural dialogue.

Manu VB Tintoré, a sculptor, painter, and international agriculture engineer, reflects on the role of an artist in our ever-changing world: “How can we understand the role of an artist in this rapidly changing and endlessly mutable world? How can an artist’s work drive the essential changes humanity requires? Probably the binomial artistic creation — critical thinking constitutes one of the keys to promote. In this sense, the AMD Design Award stands out as one of the instruments to enhance this binomial and consequently influence the transition in which we are immersed. Young and experienced professionals, guided by the theme proposed by the contest, apply their creativity and intellect to generate innovations with implications for the design of a better future.”



This year’s winners are:

City category – Recognising the outstanding achievement in designing a smarter, more efficient city infrastructure with interconnected renewable energy systems, this nomination was awarded to Thomas Chamberlain‑Keen (United Kingdom), Alberto Petronio (United Kingdom) and Nick Leung (United Kingdom).

Transport category – Applauding the visionary work dedicated to zero emissions vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions, this nomination was awarded to Loic Bramoulle (France), Axel Sauerwald (Germany) and Mike Luard (United Kingdom).

Social Poster category – Commending the creative genius behind the artwork promoting responsible energy consumption by the Citizens of the Future, this nomination was awarded to Matteo Stella (Italy), Arad Safarzadegan (Germany) and Jeanne Plounevez (France).

Best student work – Celebrating the brightest emerging talents who have demonstrated exceptional creativity and dedication in the pursuit of sustainable design, this nomination was awarded to Jannes Ennen (Germany) and Artem Krylovskiy (Canada).

The winners in each category will receive fantastic prizes that include powerful AMD products, designed to propel the advancement of creative industries. The first-place prize is a Workstation PC powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 5965WX processor and Radeon™ PRO graphics card. The second-place winner will receive a Workstation PC equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Desktop processor and Radeon™ RX 7900 Series graphics card. The third-place prize is a ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 featuring the AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 6850U processor. The Best student work prize is a $300 Gift Card for Learn Squared that can be used to access the latest and most valuable courses offered by some of the industry’s leading artists. With these facilities, the winners will supercharge their creative abilities, reaching new horizons in their work and unlocking the potential for groundbreaking innovation.

Additionally, each winner of the contest will receive an exclusive prize: access to a Windows 11 Pro for Workstations license, further enhancing their creative capabilities.

Rolands Zilvinskis, a dedicated jury member, expresses his honor in being a part of the AMD Design Award and wholeheartedly applauds the artists for their unwavering commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future. He reflects, “I was honored to be a part of the AMD Awards jury, and I am thrilled to recognise the commitment of these artists to a sustainable and energy-efficient future. Their proposals showcased unique ideas, creativity, and innovation that could potentially make a positive impact in the future.”



The AMD Design Award, with a focus on environmental sustainability and innovation, embodies a critical mission to advance to a better world. By embracing the responsibility to protect our planet and encourage energy-saving measures, AMD challenges artists to imagine a world with abundant alternative energy sources and explore how we can contribute to these changes.

AMD extends its sincere gratitude to the esteemed partners — Armari, Chillblast, CyberPowerPC, InterPro Workstations, PCSpecialist, Scan Computers, and Strongbox Technology — for their invaluable contributions, empowering the next generation of innovative and sustainable designers.