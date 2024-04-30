Anu Khanna: Breaking Barriers and Inspiring Success for Asian Women in Business

Anu Khanna, a trailblazer in the business coaching industry and the driving force behind Anu Khanna ActionCOACH, has again demonstrated her exceptional coaching capabilities. Anu recently celebrated a significant victory at the EMEA Awards in Liverpool on April 16th, where she won the Action HERO award for the third consecutive year, confirming her status as the only female coach to achieve such a milestone.

Her journey through the challenging landscape of UK business, as an Asian woman, has been marked by formidable challenges which she has overcome with her resilience and strong will. Today, Anu is not just a successful businesswoman but a beacon of inspiration for many, proving that with persistence and vision, barriers can be broken.

Anu shared her thoughts on her experience, stating, “Being an Asian woman in business wasn’t always easy. But the challenges I faced only fueled my determination to succeed. Now, seeing others thrive under my coaching is the most rewarding aspect of my journey.”

Anu’s impact extends beyond her personal achievements, focusing on empowering her clients, including those from Coventry, Leamington Spa, Rugby, Derby, and Luton, to excel and achieve their own success.

Anu’s clients remarkable achievements were recognized at the UK’s biggest business awards and forum, the BizX Awards, held on April 18th. Three of her clients emerged victorious, claiming prestigious BizX awards, while an impressive five others were named finalists out of a fierce competition of over 1000 businesses. This achievement stands out even more considering Anu’s coaching program is the only one to achieve such a remarkable feat.

These triumphs highlight not only Anu’s exceptional coaching abilities but also her unwavering commitment to her clients’ success. Her tailored approach and personalized support ensure each client, regardless of background or industry, excels. John Courtenay & Richard Courtenay from MQP, consistently winning BizX awards for three years in a row under Anu’s guidance, is a testament to this. Additionally, Karen Williams OBE, CEO and Co-Founder of the Buddy Bag Foundation, exemplifies the diverse range of businesses thriving under Anu’s coaching. Anu’s team member and Business Coach, Harneet Kaur, also embodies this commitment. Her dedication is evident in the success stories of clients like Azam Shafa from Lawrence Kurt Solicitors, who has secured the BizX award twice.

Additionally, Anu’s clients also secured noteworthy positions as finalists in various categories: Simon Rotheram from Beechwood Trees and Landscapes Ltd for the Best Customer Service Award, Jamie White from Exactaform Cutting Tools for the Best Manufacturer/ Wholesaler Award, and John Courtenay & Richard Courtenay from MQP as finalists for the Most Innovative Company.

Her team member and business coach, Harneet, also played a pivotal role in these successes. Under her guidance and dedication, clients like Martin Geks from Magnum Building Services Ltd emerged as finalists for the Fastest Growing Company Award, and Monika Carroll from New Start 4 U CIC earned recognition as a finalist for the Not-For-Profit Business of the Year award.

These achievements collectively demonstrate the depth and breadth of impact Anu Khanna’s coaching, along with her team’s efforts, has on her clients’ businesses, propelling them to the forefront of their respective industries. Harneet’s dedication to her clients’ success further exemplifies the commitment of Anu Khanna’s coaching team to excellence.

Commenting on her clients’ victories, Anu remarked, “I’m incredibly proud of my clients recognized at the BizX Awards. Their success is a testament to their hard work, determination, and willingness to embrace change. As a coach, there’s no greater reward than seeing them achieve their goals, especially for those who may have faced similar challenges to myself in the business world.”

James Vincent, the BizX Podcast host, echoed this sentiment, saying: “What a win! Huge congratulations Anu Khanna. All the hard work and commitment are truly showing. He highlighted Anu’s unwavering dedication to her clients’ success and her ability to propel their businesses to even greater heights.