Bluewater Commits to Revolutionary Water Purification in 2024 for Health and Environment

Rising concerns about climate change are causing global anxiety over water quality and availability. A 2023 Gallup poll showed 55 percent of Americans greatly worried about polluted drinking water, while a GlobeScan public opinion survey of nearly 30,000 people across 31 countries indicated 58 percent perceive freshwater shortages as a ‘very serious’ issue.

“Both surveys point to escalating global anxieties about water quality, freshwater availability, and safety, which is why, as a company with a planet plan rather than a business plan, we pledge heading into 2024 to keep innovating water purification and beverage solutions that will keep present and future generations safe,” announced Bengt Rittri, Swedish environmental entrepreneur and founder and C.E.O. of Bluewater, a global leader in sustainable water purification and beverage solutions. Founded just a decade ago, Bluewater is at the forefront of introducing advanced purification and beverage solutions for diverse settings.

“We believe it’s everyone’s right to access clean, safe drinking water that is free of all the contaminants that are making their way into the water due to climate change, industrial and other pollution, contamination of freshwater reserves, and lack of investment in municipal water infrastructures,” Rittri stated.

He highlighted the growing concern over per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals used in a range of products and now prevalent in the environment, linked to serious health issues.

Bluewater’s purifiers, which remove up to 99 percent of all known water contaminants including PFAS and microplastics, have received independent validation for their effectiveness. The company’s SuperiorOsmosis™ technology in their Spirit and Pro under-sink water purifiers represents an advancement in reverse osmosis, substantially reducing water waste and offering sustainable and purer drinking water solutions.

“Water is life’s essential ingredient, and safeguarding its purity is our primary concern,” Rittri affirmed. He added, “As we head into 2024, our state-of-the-art water purifiers offer consumers and businesses a practical, potent solution to the escalating issue of chemical contaminants in tap water. We’re not merely providing a product but delivering peace of mind and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Rittri’s vision includes expanding Bluewater’s market presence and product offerings, underscored by the 2023 acquisition of Tappwater and a merger with Indonesian company P.I.P.A.

“We will continue our efforts to heighten awareness about the significance of clean water, hydration health, and sustainability among consumers, businesses, public authorities, and governments around the planet,” Rittri said.

Bluewater’s products, challenging the $300bn global bottled water market, are available worldwide and include stainless steel refillable bottles and natural mineral concoctions. The company is dedicated to promoting ‘Hydration 2.0’, a wellbeing pathway to better rehydration and reducing reliance on single-use plastic bottles.

“Water protects our bodies in many ways, lubricating our joints, carrying nutrients and oxygen to our cells, regulating body temperature, and keeping our brain functioning. Thanks to our proprietary, innovative, and planet-friendly technology that tackles sub-standard chemical-riddled tap water, our resolution and pledge for 2024 is to make safer, great-tasting drinking water accessible to ever wider home, hotel, and restaurant businesses and on-the-go public audiences and slash the need for single-use plastic bottles”, concluded Rittri.