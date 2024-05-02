Celebrate the 500th Episode of Business Growth Talks Live in London

Join us for a landmark celebration as Business Growth Talks hosts its 500th podcast episode live from Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London. The event, scheduled for May 17th, promises an evening filled with inspiration and insight, starting at 7pm and concluding at 11pm.

Since its inception in 2017, Business Growth Talks has served as a vital resource for entrepreneurs and business owners eager to navigate the complexities of rapid business expansion. The podcast’s host, Mark Hayward, is excited to deliver this milestone episode directly in front of a live audience for the first time.

With limited tickets available, attendees are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their place at this exceptional event. The evening will offer not just a podcast recording, but an immersive experience featuring thought-provoking interviews and special guests.

The event aims to push boundaries, spark new ideas, and challenge the status quo. It’s an ideal setting for those looking to be inspired, make connections, or simply enjoy a unique gathering of like-minded individuals.

Mark Hayward comments: “This event is designed to stimulate your creativity, accelerate your drive, and entertain like no other. Expect a fusion of insightful conversation, compelling talks, and WOW moments.

“For one night only, we are gathering to be inspired, educated and entertained. This is your opportunity to find someone to collaborate with, start a business or just meet a friend. You will not get this opportunity again, make sure you sign up ASAP to secure your ticket.

“Don’t miss your chance to be at the heart of innovation and inspiration.”

Tickets are priced at £15 each, with £3 from every sale being donated to the National Autistic Society. For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.