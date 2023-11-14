Celebrating Excellence in UK Manufacturing: 2023 Awards Showcase Industry Leaders

The 2023 UK Manufacturing Awards has celebrated the industry’s luminaries, recognizing a diverse range of companies. From longstanding firms with rich histories to newer, sustainability-driven enterprises, these winners exemplify British manufacturing’s commitment to quality, adaptability, and consumer understanding.

Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 Winners:

Opus Ventures – Best Online Marketplace Manufacturer

BIL Group – Best Company to work for

The Somerset Toiletry Company – Best Newcomer Manufacturer

Trust Electric Heating – Best Use Of Recyclable Materials

Smith Tool Traders – Fastest Growing Business

ParkAcre – Best Manufacturer UK

DarkFrame Ltd – Best Lone Wolf Manufacturer

DoorCo Ltd – Fastest Growing Team

Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) – Most Positive Community Impact

Hygienic Pigging Systems Ltd – Most Innovative Business

Ontic – Best Youth Development

TAD Electronics – Best Use of Technology

SMC Ltd – Best International Manufacturer

Blends – Business Transformation Award

Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 Finalists:

Opus Ventures – Best Company to work for

The Somerset Toiletry Company – Most Positive Community Impact, Best International Manufacturer

Trust Electric Heating – Best Manufacturer UK, Most Innovative Business

Smith Tool Traders – Best International Manufacturer, Best Sustainable Materials

Hawthorn International – Best Manufacturer UK

Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) – Best Use Of Recyclable Materials

Ua Neill Industries – Most Positive Community Impact, Business Transformation Award

Thumbsie – Most Innovative Business

Ontic – Best Company to work for

Blends – Best Use of Technology

Muk A G’s – Best Newcomer Manufacturer

These winners and finalists have navigated a rapidly changing industry, marked by technological innovation and evolving consumer needs. Each company’s journey, from Blends’ expansion in Liverpool to TAD Electronics’ swift prototyping, highlights the resilience and ingenuity of UK manufacturing. Congratulations to all for their outstanding achievements and the exciting potential they bring to the future of the industry.