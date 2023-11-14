Celebrating Excellence in UK Manufacturing: 2023 Awards Showcase Industry Leaders

The 2023 UK Manufacturing Awards has celebrated the industry’s luminaries, recognizing a diverse range of companies. From longstanding firms with rich histories to newer, sustainability-driven enterprises, these winners exemplify British manufacturing’s commitment to quality, adaptability, and consumer understanding.
Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 Winners:
- Opus Ventures – Best Online Marketplace Manufacturer
- BIL Group – Best Company to work for
- The Somerset Toiletry Company – Best Newcomer Manufacturer
- Trust Electric Heating – Best Use Of Recyclable Materials
- Smith Tool Traders – Fastest Growing Business
- ParkAcre – Best Manufacturer UK
- DarkFrame Ltd – Best Lone Wolf Manufacturer
- DoorCo Ltd – Fastest Growing Team
- Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) – Most Positive Community Impact
- Hygienic Pigging Systems Ltd – Most Innovative Business
- Ontic – Best Youth Development
- TAD Electronics – Best Use of Technology
- SMC Ltd – Best International Manufacturer
- Blends – Business Transformation Award
Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 Finalists:
- Opus Ventures – Best Company to work for
- The Somerset Toiletry Company – Most Positive Community Impact, Best International Manufacturer
- Trust Electric Heating – Best Manufacturer UK, Most Innovative Business
- Smith Tool Traders – Best International Manufacturer, Best Sustainable Materials
- Hawthorn International – Best Manufacturer UK
- Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) – Best Use Of Recyclable Materials
- Ua Neill Industries – Most Positive Community Impact, Business Transformation Award
- Thumbsie – Most Innovative Business
- Ontic – Best Company to work for
- Blends – Best Use of Technology
- Muk A G’s – Best Newcomer Manufacturer
These winners and finalists have navigated a rapidly changing industry, marked by technological innovation and evolving consumer needs. Each company’s journey, from Blends’ expansion in Liverpool to TAD Electronics’ swift prototyping, highlights the resilience and ingenuity of UK manufacturing. Congratulations to all for their outstanding achievements and the exciting potential they bring to the future of the industry.
