Celebrating the 2023 Fintech Excellence Awards

Business Awards UK takes immense pride in unveiling the outcomes of the 2023 Fintech Awards, a distinguished tribute to pioneering accomplishments and cutting-edge innovations within the ever-evolving realm of financial technology.

2023 Fintech Excellence Awards Champions

● Bettercents – Acclaimed for Excellence in Fintech Platform Development

● Cashflows – Commended for Unparalleled Customer Engagement, Receives the Prestigious Employer Award

● MillTechFX – Acknowledged as the Start-up Sensation of the Year

● Mosaic Smart Data – Granted the Coveted Innovation Accolade

● R3 – Earning the Title of Supreme Blockchain Technology Provider

● CleverChain Limited – Recognised for the Best Anti-Money Laundering (AML) or Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution and Outstanding Cryptocurrency Technology

● CoinMode – Honored as the Foremost Fintech Application

● Creditspring – Acknowledged for Excellence in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Technology

● Epos Now – Claiming the Prestigious Title of Fintech Business of the Year

● Instinct Digital – Voted as the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) of the Year

● IPS Group, UK – Garnering the Business Growth Accolade

● Lukango – Named as the Preeminent InsurTech of the Year

● Ophelos – Standing Out for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Technology

● Pax2pay – Distinguished as the Top Business-to-Business (B2B) Technology Provider

● The Portfolio Platform – Recognised for Exceptional Personal Finance and Trading Technology

● Trading Central – Receiving Accolades for Leading Investment Technology

2023 Fintech Excellence Awards Finalists

● Bettercents – Acknowledged as the Finest Fintech Application and RegTech Leader

● Big Golden Pineapple – Claiming the Title of Fintech Business of the Year

● Boost Payment Solutions – Honored with the Fintech Innovation Award

● Cashflows – Recognised for Excellence in Business-to-Business (B2B) Technology

● Circles powered by StepLadder – Esteemed for Outstanding Personal Finance Technology

● Clear Factor – Earning Prominence as Fintech Business of the Year

● CleverChain Limited – Acknowledged as a Leading RegTech Solution

● CoinMode – Recognised for Outstanding Fintech Website or Platform

● Epos Now – Celebrated for Remarkable Business Growth

● Equals Money – Acknowledged as the Best Business-to-Business (B2B) Technology Provider

● Instinct Digital – Acknowledged as the Foremost Investment Technology Provider

● Mana Group – Praised for Unmatched Customer Experience, Emerging as a Fintech Startup Sensation

● Mina – Recognised for Outstanding Business Growth

● Molo Finance – Commended for Fintech Innovation

2023 Fintech Excellence Awards Individual Honorees & Finalists

● Winner: Claire Maillet, Ziglu – Voted Director of the Year

● Winner: Aamir Madari, Tap Donate – Acknowledged as the Rising Star

● Finalist: Samika Shirke, Mana Group – Finalist for Director of the Year

● Finalist: Samuel Flynn, Hands In – Acknowledged as a Rising Star

● Finalist: Stuart Radforth, CoinMode – Recognised as an Emerging Star

The laureates and finalists of this year have brilliantly showcased unprecedented ingenuity and progress within the fintech domain. From groundbreaking blockchain solutions to unrivaled customer interactions and avant-garde AI technologies, the awardees of the 2023 Fintech Excellence Awards have undeniably established new benchmarks for distinction.

The Fintech Excellence Awards stand as a testament to the tenacity, ingenuity, and forward-thinking ethos of fintech enterprises, acknowledging their pivotal influence in shaping the future of financial services.

For further insights into the victors, contenders, and the awards ceremony itself, please explore the Business Awards UK website or get in touch with our awards team.