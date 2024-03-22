Celebrating Trailblazers in Travel: The 2024 Travel Awards Unveiled

Business Awards UK is delighted to reveal the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2024 Travel Awards, a prestigious event that honours the travel and tourism sector’s most innovative and exceptional contributors. These awards commend the hard work, creativity, and excellence of businesses and individuals who are shaping outstanding travel experiences both in the UK and globally. This year’s ceremony highlights the varied and dynamic contributions throughout the travel industry, showcasing the sector’s dedication to excellence and consumer satisfaction.

2024 Travel Awards Winners:

● Alison Howell’s Foot Trails – Best Travel Company – Adventure / Activity Holidays

● Global Travel Management – Business Travel Company of the Year

● Bakers Dolphin – Best Family Business

● Galahad Tours – Travel Retailer Rising Star Award

● Mobility at Sea – Innovation in Travel Award

● Company Coaches – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

● Personal Class Travel Ltd – Best Travel Company – Specialist Holidays

● Crusader Holidays (Part of the Motts Travel Group) – Best Travel Company – UK Breaks

● Hopscotch Travel Limited – Best Newcomer Travel Company

● Boutique Travel Experts – Best Luxury Travel Company

● Rockingham Forest Park Ltd – Independent Travel Retailer of the Year

● Anchor Bay Holidays – Travel Agency Retailer of the Year

2024 Travel Awards Finalists:

● Green Motion – Business Travel Company of the Year, Finalist

● UK Hidden Gems – Travel Agency Retailer of the Year, Finalist

● Alison Howell’s Foot Trails – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Finalist

● Adore Scotland – Best Luxury Travel Company, Finalist

● LimoLane – Business Travel Company of the Year, Finalist

● Little Voyageurs – Best Family Business, Finalist

● Oldbury Tours – Best Family Business, Finalist

● Simpleview Inc – Innovation in Travel Award, Finalist

● Express Travel Thanet – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Finalist

● Tiernan Travel – Best Newcomer Travel Company, Finalist

● Tredwell Travel – Independent Travel Retailer of the Year, Finalist

● Personal Class Travel Ltd – Best Travel Company – UK Breaks, Finalist

● Crusader Holidays (Part of the Motts Travel Group) – Travel Agency Retailer of the Year, Finalist

● The Bucket List Company – Best Travel Company – Adventure / Activity Holidays, Finalist

● Travelworx – Travel Retailer Rising Star Award, Finalist

● Kip Hideaways – Best Travel Company – Specialist Holidays, Finalist

● Luxury Coastal – Best Luxury Travel Company, Finalist

● Rockingham Forest Park Ltd – Best Travel Company – UK Breaks, Finalist

● Macs Adventure – Best Travel Company – Adventure / Activity Holidays, Finalist

● Green Motion – Innovation in Travel Award, Finalist

● Oldbury Tours – Best Newcomer Travel Company, Finalist

● Macs Adventure – Independent Travel Retailer of the Year, Finalist

The array of winners and finalists at this year’s ceremony exemplifies the crème de la crème of the UK travel industry, underscoring their commitment to pioneering, customer satisfaction, and impacting the community positively. Their outstanding achievements highlight the crucial role that travel and tourism services play in enriching lives and fostering worldwide connections.

Spotlight on Standout Achievers

Crusader Holidays, crowned Best Travel Company – UK Breaks, is lauded for its exceptional offerings that bring travellers unprecedentedly close to captivating destinations. With a variety of itineraries ranging from short weekend escapes to extensive tours, Crusader Holidays guarantees that each trip is an adventure filled with discovery and delight.

Personal Class Travel Ltd, achieving the accolade for Best Travel Company – Specialist Holidays, has quickly established itself as the go-to for bespoke sightseeing tours and travel services in Cardiff and beyond since its inception in 2019. Catering to visitors desiring personalised and in-depth experiences in Wales, their services span from city explorations to comprehensive regional tours, complemented by top-notch chauffeur services.

Meanwhile, Boutique Travel Experts, awarded Best Luxury Travel Company, excels in crafting bespoke vacations to exotic locales across the globe. Their enthusiasm for destinations such as Brazil, Africa, France, and the Caribbean drives them to create unparalleled luxury travel experiences, with a focus on personalised service and supporting boutique accommodations, making every journey they curate a once-in-a-lifetime affair.

The 2024 Travel Awards not only acknowledge the remarkable contributions of the winners and finalists but also inspire ongoing innovation and excellence within the travel industry. Looking ahead, the collective accomplishments of these trailblazers are set to forge a more interconnected and vibrant global community.

For further details about the 2024 Travel Awards, please reach out to Business Awards UK.