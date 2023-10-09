Commemorating Excellence and Innovation in the 2023 Business Consultancy Awards

Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the champions and contenders of the 2023 Business Consultancy Awards, honoring the consultancy firms that stand at the forefront of pioneering ideas, unwavering commitment to clientele, and transformative resolutions. This year’s accolades cast a radiant spotlight upon the consultancies that have demonstrated extraordinary dexterity, visionary guidance, and substantial contributions across diverse industry realms.

Champions of the 2023 Business Consultancy Awards

Akeno Ltd – Eminent Pioneers in Digital Transformation Aztec Alliances – Exemplary Novice in Business Consultancy Billionaires in Boxers – Premier Business Consultancy for Marketing Excellence Board Assist – Commanding Commercial Impact Brighter Consultancy Limited – Unparalleled Fiscal Advancement, Foremost Authority in Global Business Consultancy Britlift – Preeminent Developers of Internal Leadership Carsis Consulting – Commendation for Social Value and Sustainable Ventures, Singular Luminary in Business Consultancy Copacetic Business Solutions Ltd – Distinguished Chartered Business Consultant of the Year Foodb – Foremost Proponents of Intellectual Software KSB Technologies – Pinnacle Utilisation of Technology Liqueo – Unmatched Excellence in Financial Business Consultancy, Steepest Ascendancy in Team Growth Netrev – Innovators of the Highest Order in Business Solutions TribalHR – Epitome of Client-Centricity Whitecap Consulting – Eclipsing Star Award Your Tender Team Ltd – Supreme Leaders in UK Business Consultancy

Finalists in the 2023 Business Consultancy Awards

Akeno Ltd – Trailblazers in Innovative Business Solutions Aztec Alliances – Dually Celebrated for Marketing Prowess and Newcomer Brilliance Billionaires in Boxers – Emergent Stars, Dominating International Business Consultancy Board Assist – Apex Presence in UK Business Consultancy Brighter Consultancy Limited – Pioneers in Client-Centric Excellence, Remarkable Team Expansion Exos Systems Limited – Masters of Grand Digital Transformation Foodb – Exemplary Usage of Technology, Foremost in Financial Business Consultancy KSB Technologies – Leading the UK Business Consultancy Landscape Liqueo – Swiftest Financial Ascent The People Park Ltd – Exceptional Pioneers in Independent Business Consultancy The Small Business Handbook – Unmatched Commercial Influence, Acknowledged for Social Value and Sustainability TribalHR – Distinctive Chartered Business Consultant of the Year

Outstanding Individual Awardee of the 2023 Business Consultancy Awards

Recipient: Phil Pelucha of Billionaires in Boxers – Recognised as a Rising Star

Contemplating the Triumphs

These awards serve as a testament to the ceaseless endeavors and inventive resolutions put forth by business consultancies within today’s dynamic marketplace. The victors of this year have etched fresh milestones in arenas such as digital metamorphosis, client-centricity, and sustainability. Their accomplishments not only elevate the industry but also set a riveting precedent for their peers to emulate.

The individual accolade for the Rising Star spotlights the burgeoning talents within the consultancy sector, underscoring the substantial impact made by individuals like Phil Pelucha in their respective domains.

For further insights into the 2023 Business Consultancy Awards or inquiries about participation in next year’s event, kindly reach out to Business Awards UK.